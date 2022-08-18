ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

EatLafayette – Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store

 4 days ago

The next stop on our EatLafayette tour is the delicious, yet healthy, Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store .

If you’re looking for something delicious to eat, but are counting calories or don’t want to immediately fall asleep because what you ate was SO heavy (but don’t worry, you’ll still be full!), then Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store should be your next stop for breakfast or lunch!

Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store is located at 111 Rena Dr. in Lafayette.

While they serve a new set of plate lunch style meals Monday through Friday, we happened upon this stop on the EatLafayette tour on a Tuesday. That just so happens to be Chicken Shawarma day!

Chicken Shawarma

Along with the shawarma, you get your hummus (of course) and tabouli, as well as lentil rice and pita bread. We were told by management that they’ve been making their shawarma the same way for 17 years! There’s a reason for that. When you taste it, it probably tastes like an old Lafayette favorite. Talk to them about it when you go on Tuesdays.

If your stomach isn’t in the market for chicken shawarma, don’t worry, Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store has plenty more to offer on their daily menu!

Stuffed Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy

We were also served up these delicious Stuffed Pork Chops with Mushroom Gravy! The chops were stuffed with cornbread stuffing (yum!). Served along with the stuffed chops were mashed potatoes (you get to choose another two sides), and we also got corn maque-choux and beets.

This is not the last thing on the menu (there’s still more!), but we were also able to try the Honey Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl! I know where my mind went when I read tuna bowl. Trust me, it’s bigger, and better !

Honey Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl

You get a whole honey sesame seasoned ahi tuna steak! Along with the tuna steak, you get wild rice, steamed broccoli and cauliflower, and an Asian cabbage slaw. You’re probably thinking to yourself, “That’s gotta be expensive, huh? A whole tuna steak!?” The answer to the question I just made you ask in your own head is, “NOPE!” All of that is only going to run you $10.50 ! Amazing!

Those three are what we tried on our trip, but they still have more on their menu! Also, the menu changes every day, so be sure to like their Facebook page . That’s where they update their menu everyday for the public!

Management also told us a little bit about how they like to run their business. Essentially, like you’re walking into a comfortable home. They like knowing everyone’s name, and they will certainly greet you when you walk in!

What we just told you about is only the restaurant side of Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store . You see, in their name, there’s a whole “Health Food Store” part! I walked in and immediately noticed an entire aisle dedicated to healthy snacks!

They also have vitamins, supplements, other healthy meals to eat or cook at home, and they have an amazing staff with a strong knowledge in vitamins and supplements. They can also special order anything you need. They also have monthly promotions to help save you money!

Remember, while you are there, check in with the EatLafayette Passport for your opportunity to win a 3-night trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

