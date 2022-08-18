Read full article on original website
Create Buckhannon votes to be considered as BBQ Bash location
BUCKHANNON — Members of Create Buckhannon met at the Oprah House in Buckhannon on Thursday, August 18 to discuss the possible inclusion of the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash during Festival Fridays 2023. Almost Heaven BBQ Bash Director Jody Light attended the meeting to discuss the different technicalities needed for...
Lieutenant Loudin thanks Rotary Club for NNO donation
BUCKHANNON — Lieutenant Doug Loudin was the guest speaker during the Rotary Club of Buckhannon meeting Tuesday, August 16. The meeting opened the same as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Four-way test, then the board meeting summaries. Lieutenant Doug Loudin, of the City of Buckhannon...
Commission hears, speaks about levy
BUCKHANNON — County Commission held their weekly meeting on the third floor of the Upshur County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. After opening with a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance, the approval of minutes commenced. Dr. Sara Stankus was on the agenda...
