Income Tax

Motley Fool

4 Reasons Not to Buy a Used Car -- Despite the Potential Savings

You might spend less on a used car -- but will it cost you in other ways?. Owning a vehicle is an expensive prospect. Between maintenance, loan payments, and car insurance, transportation expenses can easily become a budget-buster for consumers who aren't careful. If you need a car, you may...
teslarati.com

DOE publishes list of EVs eligible for new tax credit

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data (DOE) published a list of electric vehicles that are immediately available for the new $7,500 EV tax credit. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law yesterday and for electric vehicles, it changed a few things. Under the new law, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Although Tesla and General Motors manufacture their EVs in the North American continent, they are excluded from the $7,500 EV credit.
Motorious

Car Repos Surge As Vehicle Owners Are Struggling To Make Payments

We’ve already touched on this topic, from time to time, on the site, and at a greater extent on the Motorious Podcast, and the problem continues to grow. More and more cars are being repossessed, and it’s hard not to feel a little uneasy about it, but some say it’s irresponsible owners, not the state of the economy, that’s causing the surge. If you’ve seen a wrecker dragging a car down the street lately, just know that it’s one of many.
electrek.co

Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike

Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long-awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the rest...
tipranks.com

Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic

The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
FOXBusiness

Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows

Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
pv-magazine-usa.com

EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

An electric vehicle startup whose design has drawn comparisons with the Batmobile is on the ropes, and it's not the first time. Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE) has already had several lives in its very young and short history. Since its creation in 2014, the startup has always been on the...
BUSINESS
ETF Focus

Stocks Are Starting To Look Like A Trap

If you’ve been invested in U.S. equities over the past two months, congratulations! Since the mid-June low, the S&P 500 is up more than 15%. If you had your money invested in small-caps, growth, high beta or tech, you might have earned around 20%. After a long and arduous first half of 2022, it was a welcome relief rally for investors.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?

For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Where the Most Expensive Homes Are Being Built

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. Rising real estate prices and interest rate hikes have finally started to bring balance back to the residential market this year. But while demand is falling off, the U.S. still has a major need for new homes, which could create plenty of opportunity for residential builders.
REAL ESTATE
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
CARS
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Hikes Penalties for Underpaying Taxes

The penalty for underpaying your taxes is about to sting a bit more than in the past. The IRS announced this week that the interest rates it charges for underpayments will rise for the last quarter of 2022 — Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The rates the agency pays...
