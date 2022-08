Area high school volleyball teams are getting started with nonleague competition before league play begins the week of Aug. 29. And, before sectionals kick off state tournament action on Oct. 17, league races in around northwest Ohio will be contested among the top contenders in each circuit. Here is a look at some of the expected contenders in the Northern Lakes League, the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, and the City League. NLL

OHIO STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO