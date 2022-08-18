ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Three in Three! See how Arsenal beat Bournemouth to climb Premier League table

Arsenal Line-up Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny. Bournemouth line-up Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Pearson, Senesi, Billing, Zemura. Subs: Murara Neto, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe,...
FOX Sports

Struggling Leicester drops Fofana, loses 2-1 to Southampton

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Without the dropped Wesley Fofana, Leicester threw away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League as its tough start to the season continued on Saturday. Che Adams came off the bench to score in the 68th and 84th minutes...
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
The Independent

Wilfried Zaha scores twice as Crystal Palace bounce back to beat Aston Villa

Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with a crucial double as his side picked up a first Premier League win of the season by battling back to beat Aston Villa 3-1.The influential forward swiftly cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ early opener at Selhurst Park before converting on the rebound after his second-half penalty was saved by Emiliano Martinez.Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbed the Eagles’ clinching goal with his first touch, with Zaha again involved.Star man Zaha, who claimed the opener in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool, has now scored in each of the Eagles’ last seven top-flight victories and was...
SkySports

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire for visit of Jurgen Klopp's side

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped both Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire for the Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool. United enter the Old Trafford encounter in the relegation zone without a single point from their first two games, and Ten Hag has decided to start Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga in place of his captain and forward talisman, the latter of whom has already requested to leave the club this summer.
Yardbarker

Man United shortlist rapid 25-year-old Premier League winger

The latest Manchester United transfer news comes from the French media, who have recently reported that the Red Devils are interested in Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin. That’s according to a recent report from Media Foot, who claim the explosive Frenchman has emerged as a potential target for Erik ten...
SB Nation

Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head

Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James’s Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
SB Nation

Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors

There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
SB Nation

Monday August 22nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp: “It Was 2-1 Because Time Ran Out”

Well that was pretty terrible. Liverpool looked fairly abject from the off, struggling to connect with cohesive moves against a Manchester United side that was looking for a lifeline. The Reds put some decent stretches together, but yet again conceded first and gave themselves a huge hill to climb after getting put to the sword from a swift counter in the second half.
SB Nation

Lasses Score Predictions: What will happen when SAFC Women take on Durham today?

I expect that we will come out on top, and that Nicki Gears will score a brace against her former side. This is now a proper derby that gets a little bit edgier every time a player moves up or down the River Wear, and is basically the barometer for where each side lies in terms of its development. We have had a great summer in the transfer market, and Mel will have prepared meticulously for this match.
