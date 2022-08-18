ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?

Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?

With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head

Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James’s Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
Roker Roundup: Bennette heads to Wearside to wrap up Sunderland move

18-year-old Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette’s transfer to Sunderland has moved closer after the winger departed his home country as he travels to England to complete his move. Bennette was pictured at the airport with his father, who he is travelling to Wearside with, prior to his departure and...
Everton at Fleetwood: Predicted Line-Up | Changes for the Cup?

Everton will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they go to League One side Fleetwood town in the second round of the EFL Cup. The big question is though, how much of a risk will Frank be looking to take in terms of team selection with a busy period of games set to be upon us.
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors

There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
Five Things From A Resolute 1-0 Win Over Middlesbrough

Aside from Tyrese Fornah’s formidable strike, one of the pleasing aspects of the latest home win against Boro was in how it came to be. In contrast to the high-octane, heavy-metal pressing that Blackburn could not cope with, this performance was much more measured, calm and, at times, anti-football.
