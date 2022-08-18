Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
matadornetwork.com
Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food
You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CW33 NewsFix
Get your hair done at these top spots around Dallas that do Brazilian blowouts
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting a new hairdo is always a confidence booster! Whether it’s before a wedding, vacation, the holidays, or just in need of something new, get out a get a new do. This rings true after Sunday, August 21 which was National Brazilian Blowout Day! But...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Police Give 500 Kids New Shoes
Dallas police made hundreds of children happy with new shoes on their first day of school. Instead of coming into local neighborhoods for calls on crime, the Northwest Division Neighborhood Police Officer Unit came to help children who lacked adequate shoes just in time for school. “Over the years, many...
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Panhandling Continues Unabated
Panhandling in Dallas appears to continue unabated, despite a recent City initiative to discourage the practice. In the city of Dallas, panhandling is against the law and is a Class C misdemeanor. Jennifer Brown, the public information manager for the Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS), told The Dallas Express, “The...
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings
Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
thekatynews.com
Outdoor Gardens – Make Them With Us
Whether you’re looking to create an oasis outside your front or backyard, Star Gate & Fence can help you achieve your dreams. There is a wide range of outdoor gardens services we can offer you, whether you need help taming your lawn, need help installing furniture for your patio or deck, or need help assembling your new shed, and we have what you need. Are you interested in learning more about what we can do for your outdoor gardens? We would be happy to assist you if you call one of our knowledgeable representatives and let them know what you need. Are you looking for patio furniture or a storage shed? Come see us in person! Our mobile services enable us to be conveniently located at a variety of locations in Dallas, TX.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - The nearly record-breaking flash flooding in North Texas has now turned deadly. The city of Mesquite reported the first known death as a result of Monday’s flooding. Mesquite Fire-Rescue says the driver was swept off the Scyene Road Bridge near I-635. It wasn't until hours later...
wbap.com
High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex
Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
WFAA
You may qualify for free college tuition in Texas. Here's how to check
TEXAS, USA — The average tuition and fees at a public university in Texas costs an estimated $10,129 per year. If you are a parent or a self-funding student, those numbers can be intimidating. But if your household makes under a certain amount of money, students from that household...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Water rescue in Dallas captured by drone
DALLAS - Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas. Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged. The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North...
B106
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1