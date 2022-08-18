ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home

The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
matadornetwork.com

Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food

You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors

Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tiger Cub#House#Wfaa#Trap#The Dallas Zoo
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police Give 500 Kids New Shoes

Dallas police made hundreds of children happy with new shoes on their first day of school. Instead of coming into local neighborhoods for calls on crime, the Northwest Division Neighborhood Police Officer Unit came to help children who lacked adequate shoes just in time for school. “Over the years, many...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Panhandling Continues Unabated

Panhandling in Dallas appears to continue unabated, despite a recent City initiative to discourage the practice. In the city of Dallas, panhandling is against the law and is a Class C misdemeanor. Jennifer Brown, the public information manager for the Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS), told The Dallas Express, “The...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings

Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
DALLAS, TX
thekatynews.com

Outdoor Gardens – Make Them With Us

Whether you’re looking to create an oasis outside your front or backyard, Star Gate & Fence can help you achieve your dreams. There is a wide range of outdoor gardens services we can offer you, whether you need help taming your lawn, need help installing furniture for your patio or deck, or need help assembling your new shed, and we have what you need. Are you interested in learning more about what we can do for your outdoor gardens? We would be happy to assist you if you call one of our knowledgeable representatives and let them know what you need. Are you looking for patio furniture or a storage shed? Come see us in person! Our mobile services enable us to be conveniently located at a variety of locations in Dallas, TX.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - The nearly record-breaking flash flooding in North Texas has now turned deadly. The city of Mesquite reported the first known death as a result of Monday’s flooding. Mesquite Fire-Rescue says the driver was swept off the Scyene Road Bridge near I-635. It wasn't until hours later...
MESQUITE, TX
wbap.com

High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex

Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Water rescue in Dallas captured by drone

DALLAS - Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas. Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged. The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North...
DALLAS, TX
B106

B106

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy