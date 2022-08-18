Read full article on original website
Margaret Stoneham Lacy
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday August 25th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Ottie Goforth
(Age 68, of Cadiz) Funeral mass will be Thursday August 25th at 2pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Johnson
(Age 67, of Guthrie) Celebration of Life & Remembrance Memorial service will be Saturday August 27th at 4pm at 338 East Park St. in Guthrie. Visitation will be Saturday from 3pm till the service hour. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Ray Martin
(75, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour.
Carlton Wilkins
Funeral Services for 81 year old Carlton Wilkins of Cadiz, KY will be Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation & Masonic Rites Service:. Goodwin Funeral Home on Sunday, August 21,...
Two Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man and woman were injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a car were turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard southbound from Clinic Drive when they collided. The driver and passenger of the car were taken...
Man Injured In Pembroke Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Fairview Road in Pembroke sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Pembroke Police say a truck driven by William Merritt was southbound when a tractor-trailer driven by Dylan Davis attempted to pass Merritt and the two vehicles collided. The driver of the truck was taken...
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Morningside Drive sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car on Morningside Drive attempted to cross South Virginia Street and pulled into the path of a northbound car. A passenger in the car on South...
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with robbery at Walmart on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 27-year-old Chasity Radford was stopped by Walmart employees for shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise. She reportedly attempted to flee with the merchandise and pushed a Walmart employee. Bradford is charged...
Man injured in Saturday night ATV accident
A man was injured in an ATV accident late Saturday night in Crofton. It happened just before midnight at Poole Mill Road and West Princeton Street and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Daniel Crick of Crofton was taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center after his four-wheeler rolled over onto him.
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
Motown with the Museum coming up September 17
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are welcoming back the Motown Sounds of Touch for a night of fun, fundraising and history in September. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, Museum Director Alissa Keller the event will take place September 17 at the War Memorial Building, calling it Motown with the Museum and this will act as an encore event for the popular band.
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville this weekend
The Summer Salute is fast approaching this weekend and things are going full steam to get set up and ready for two nights of music and festivity. Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation appeared on WHOP Tuesday and says you’ll see people out and about in the area of the Founders’ Square in downtown Hopkinsville getting ready for the event that will have KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Saturday night. She urges people to bring their blankets and chairs for the free concert and be ready to have a great time.
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
Two flown to Skyline after I-24 accident
Two people were severely injured in an accident involving a construction vehicle early Saturday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 3:20 on the westbound side near the Exit 86 Fort Campbell Boulevard interchange, with Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson saying a car was westbound at a high rate of speed off the travel portion of the roadway and in the area that was under construction when he rear-ended a pickup in the emergency lane that was being used to clean up as workers were about to leave.
LIVE at the Alhambar: THE STEELDRIVERS
Nashville’s hard-edged bluegrass band The SteelDrivers will take the Alhambra Theatre stage by storm December 16, 2022 as part of the LIVE series!. What began as a casual jam session over a decade ago has since morphed into one of today’s leaders in the bluegrass and Americana space. After taking home a Grammy for Bluegrass Album of The Year in 2015, the band has continued to release high-energy, foot-stomping music.
Trial postponed for Oak Grove murder suspect
Trial was postponed again Monday in Christian Circuit for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The Commonwealth alleges that on July 16, 2016, James was told by 25-year...
LIVE at the Alhambra: APPALACHIAN ROAD SHOW
Join the Appalachian Road Show for a spell for an evening of Americana, bluegrass, and folk music at the Alhambra Theatre on October 7, 2022!. Appalachian Road Show combines the award-winning talents of lead singer and banjoist Barry Abernathy, tenor singer and mandolinist-extraordinaire Darrell Webb, Grammy award winning fiddler and producer Jim Vancleve, and guitarist Zeb Snyder.
