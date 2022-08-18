The Summer Salute is fast approaching this weekend and things are going full steam to get set up and ready for two nights of music and festivity. Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation appeared on WHOP Tuesday and says you’ll see people out and about in the area of the Founders’ Square in downtown Hopkinsville getting ready for the event that will have KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Saturday night. She urges people to bring their blankets and chairs for the free concert and be ready to have a great time.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO