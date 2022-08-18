Read full article on original website
9 insider tips for new college students in Birmingham, including where to shop, park + eat
New to The Magic City? From where to get groceries to free attractions, we got you covered. Keep reading to learn all the ins and outs that every new person in Birmingham needs. Where to grocery shop. 1. Piggly Wiggly. @bhamnow. #NowPartner How are YOU going to celebrate this tasty...
Going to Sidewalk Film Festival 2022? Here’s what you need to know
Alabama’s Sidewalk Film Festival will celebrate its 24th annual event this week with movie screenings, panel discussions, parties, podcasts and more. If you’re a newcomer to Sidewalk, here’s what you need to know about the fest in downtown Birmingham. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details for 2022, to make sure your plans run smoothly.
Comeback Town: Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but...
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?
Birmingham Chamber or Birmingham Business Alliance? They’re the same! How to network with them on Aug. 25
Do you ever wonder why the Birmingham business community is booming? Part of the credit goes to the Birmingham Business Alliance’s work and resources. Keep reading to learn about how you can network with them and thrive professionally on Thursday, August 25. What’s the Birmingham Business Alliance?. The...
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Birmingham buying 100,000 trash bins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is buying 100,000 96-gallon trash bins, with plans to give one to every household in the city. The first batch could be delivered to residents by November. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Burger King and Pizza Hut franchisee hosting job fair in Tuscaloosa to fill 35 positions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — GPS Hospitality is hosting their annual job fair with the intent to hire managers, crew members and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Burger King and Pizza Hut locations in the Tuscaloosa area. Employees will be provided with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. The […]
Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home. Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea. There were lots of hugs between Airman...
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
Get your tickets now for Dinner in the Streets—Aug. 30 at Michael’s Restaurant Parkside
After a 3-year hiatus, Dinner in the Streets is back, and with it the chance to dine and connect outside with others under the lights of Birmingham—all for a good cause. Sponsored by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Echelon Junior Advisory Board, Dinner in the Streets will be at Michael’s Restaurant on Tuesday, August 30, starting at 5:30PM.
14 Birmingham photographers you need to follow on Instagram for this National Photography Day
National Photography Day—celebrated each year on August 19—is a day to recognize the creative minds that capture snapshots of life’s fleeting moments. Since The Magic City is full of extremely talented creators, we rounded up 14 local photographers that deserve your follow on Instagram!. Disclaimer: This is...
Rhoda Denaburg Link, matriarch and radio star of Levy’s Fine Jewelry in Birmingham, dies
The matriarch of one of Birmingham’s best known jewelry stores has died. Rhoda Denaburg Link, the owner of Levy’s Fine Jewelry, died on Friday, Aug. 19. Link was 86. Levy’s Fine Jewelry posted an announcement on social media Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that...
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon. It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m. Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.
Sylacauga working to finalize plans for addition of 2 entertainment districts
Sylacauga city leaders are working to boost their downtown area with two new entertainment districts.
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
American Idol’s Ruben Studdard will bring his Luther Vandoss tribute to Birmingham
Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard will come home for his latest show— a tribute to the late R&B icon Luther Vandross. The American Idol winner is bringing his latest album “Ruben Sings Luther’' to life on stages across the country with the “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross” tour.
Riverchase Galleria will become a mixed-use development with a healthcare facility
Hoover, a big change is coming your way. The city announced redevelopment plans to turn Riverchase Galleria into a mixed-use space, including a healthcare facility. Keep reading for all the details. Hoover announced a big plan. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek Shopping Center...
