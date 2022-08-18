ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Going to Sidewalk Film Festival 2022? Here’s what you need to know

Alabama’s Sidewalk Film Festival will celebrate its 24th annual event this week with movie screenings, panel discussions, parties, podcasts and more. If you’re a newcomer to Sidewalk, here’s what you need to know about the fest in downtown Birmingham. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details for 2022, to make sure your plans run smoothly.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham buying 100,000 trash bins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is buying 100,000 96-gallon trash bins, with plans to give one to every household in the city. The first batch could be delivered to residents by November. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home. Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea. There were lots of hugs between Airman...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
PELHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration

Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon. It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m. Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

