Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Daily World
5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining
5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Launches Five International Routes from Atlanta
DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) is extending its international winter route network out of Atlanta with service to five more destinations, including the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. The low-cost carrier will launch the new routes in the fall with limited-time low rates through early 2023. The new international...
secretatlanta.co
Strike A Touchdown At This Unique Bowling & Football Bar In Atlanta
Fowling Warehouse Atlanta is solidifying itself as a great spot for date night, or for super fans of the two greatest American sports ever – football and bowling! Fowling is the original football bowling pin game and this hotspot in Westside ATL is helping the sport become a sensation.
scoopotp.com
The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb
North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
Eater
Meet the Man Behind Atlanta Takeout Window Sensation Glide Pizza
Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. “I went to college at the University of Colorado and got a pizza job at a place called Cosmo’s,” says Glide Pizza owner Rob Birdsong....
secretatlanta.co
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers
We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
styleblueprint.com
Meet Hayley Hubbard, Today’s FACE of Nashville
Co-founder of Feeding Nashville and one half of the duo behind parenting podcast Meaning Full Living, Hayley Hubbard is undoubtedly a busy woman. A go-to for parents and parents-to-be, her podcast offers candid experiences and practical advice on all things child-related. When she’s not using her platform to raise awareness for food insecurity and advocate for health and wellness, you might find the mom of three on the sidelines of one of her husband’s concerts. (After all, he’s one half of country music duo Florida Georgia Line and currently on a solo tour with Keith Urban — we’d find the time, too!) Please welcome our newest FACE of Nashville, podcast host and philanthropist Hayley Hubbard.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Nappy Roots Rapper Scales Shot, Robbed and Kidnapped at His Atlanta Brewery – Report
Scales, of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, was reportedly shot, robbed and kidnapped in Atlanta. On Thursday (Aug. 18), local Atlanta news station 11Alive reported that Scales was the victim of the violent incident, which occurred at Nappy Roots' Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta off Northside Drive on Wednesday evening (Aug. 17). According to the report, the incident occurred as the business was closing around 11 p.m. Two suspects are said to have robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering the establishment and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint.
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
CBS 46
Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Looking for a job? Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans Sept 6. hiring event
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking to hire part-time event and game day team members. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The goal is to hire caring and enthusiastic people who are passionate about service and want to make a difference in other people’s lives.
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
