ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office

By Chloe Folmar
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2UV4_0hMc6J3000

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1.

“The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state of Florida, has charged and is in the process of arresting 20 individuals across the state for voter fraud,” DeSantis said .

The governor claimed that the 20 individuals from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties voted despite being disqualified due to previous convictions of either murder or sexual assault.

The state of Florida does not allow convicts of serious crimes including homicide and sexual assault to retain voting rights.

The 20 being charged with voter fraud face up to five years in prison in addition to a $5,000 fine for the third-degree felony, according to DeSantis.

DeSantis added that Florida’s election security office will continue to review the 2020 election in search of fraud, as well as monitor upcoming elections.

“One of the things that we did in the most recent legislative session, though, is recognize, yes, you can have all these great policy reforms, and it’s important to do it, but if it’s not actually enforced then what difference is it going to make at the end of the day?” DeSantis said in support of the election security office and its work.

The Office of Election Crimes and Security was proposed in a voting bill passed by the Florida House in March. DeSantis named lawyer Peter Antonacci director of the office on July 6, shortly after its establishment as part of the Florida State Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

3 recounts completed, Secretary of State gives results

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State (SOS) has released the recount numbers on three requested races: The “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment on abortion, the state treasurer, and Kansas House District 118. Some of the race totals changed slightly after the recount, but they did not change the outcome of any of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

GOP lawmaker says Cheney’s primary loss reveals ‘massive disconnect’ between politicians and Americans

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) on Sunday said Rep. Liz Cheney’s defeat in her Wyoming Republican primary battle against a Trump-backed opponent last week reveals a “massive disconnect” between what Americans want and what politicians prioritize while in office. Barr told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd that Republicans are no longer concerned about the […]
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
KSN News

State ballot measures are new abortion battleground

State ballot measures are becoming the new battleground over abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.  Abortion rights advocates are energized after voters in Kansas earlier this month rejected an attempt to strip abortion protections from the state constitution, the first statewide vote on abortion since the court’s […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
KSN News

State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Fraud#Election State#Fdle Of The State
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KSN News

This is the most popular color for bridesmaid dresses in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Across the United States, some colors rise above others as the most popular color choice for bridesmaid dresses. In America, the third most popular color for bridesmaid dresses, topping seven states, is gold. The second most popular color choice for a bridesmaid dress across the U.S. is Green, the top choice […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSN News

WWII soldier’s remains coming home to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost 78 years after a Kansas soldier disappeared during World War II, his remains are finally coming home. The U.S. Army Human Resources Command said that Army Private Carl G. Dorsey, a native of Moline, was assigned to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit battled […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy