ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

What Is The Black Hammer Party? Black Extremism In A White Extremist World

By NewsOne Staff
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vts7N_0hMc6EdN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShtZs_0hMc6EdN00

Source: Lucas Ninno / Getty

T he face of American extremism is undoubtedly white. But that doesn’t mean only white people can be extremists.

An Atlanta-based Black extremist group known as The Black Hammer Party has been under scrutiny recently after two of their members were charged with felonies relating to an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in July.

Black Hammer leader Augustus Claudius Romain Jr., 36, known as Gazi Kodzo, and a top lieutenant, 21-year-old Xavier “Keno” Rushin, were both charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and taking part in street gang activity. Romain was also charged with sodomizing another member of the organization.

According to the police, Romain locked recruits in the garage at gunpoint after they refused Romain’s orders to be in bed by 8 p.m.. Romain was also accused of sexually assaulting another victim who was locked in the garage while two other members held guns to the victims’ heads.

According to the AJC , for several months the group has been under investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville Police Department for possible crimes ranging from weapons offenses and narcotics to kidnapping and human trafficking.

During the trial for the two members charged, Fayetteville Police Street Gang Investigator Diana Snider testified she’d been investigating the organization since they moved their headquarters from Florida to Atlanta. Snider told the court she was also contacted by the FBI, who had also opened up an investigation into the group. According to Snider, the FBI had been monitoring the group’s recruitment activities after the group was suspected of arming homeless men to serve as a security force. The group is also accused of aggressive panhandling near Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta.

No charges have been brought against the organization, but Snider told the court the investigation is ongoing.

The Black Hammer Party was established in 2019. It is described by the Anti-Defamation League as an anti-colonial movement for Black and indigenous peoples. Their primary ideology is anti-colonialism, although they also promote far-right, antisemitic, and anti-Zionist ideas. Although the ADL didn’t specify how many active members there are, in 2020 there were at least a dozen chapters nationwide, and one in Kenya. The group is often seen armed with guns and tactical vests at rallies and public protests. The organization has also been affiliated with the right-wing hate group the Proud Boys.

Throughout history, Black extremist organizations have always been a target of the FBI. Organizations like “The Black Panther Party” and its members were constantly targeted and harassed by the federal government, even though white extremist groups have caused so much more terror within our society. If you commit crimes whether Black or white, you should be held accountable. But white extremist groups never seem to be held to the same standard and Jan. 6 is a great example of that.

White extremists tried to overthrow the government and then got to go home and tell their friends about it, while the Black ones will more than likely end up in jail.

I guess all extremists are not created equal.

SEE ALSO:

Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy

Commentary: Steve Bannon’s Conviction Is Emblematic Of How White Supremacy Dodges Real Accountability


The post What Is The Black Hammer Party? Black Extremism In A White Extremist World appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy