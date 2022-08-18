ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Woman Says She Was Poisoned Outside Popular Venue

By J. Bachelor
 4 days ago

Source: General / Radio One


Here’s a story you don’t hear too often: A Houston woman celebrating her 37th birthday at a popular bar says she was the victim of a poisoning outside the venue.

According to a video that has now gone viral on social media, Eric “Dawn” Sims and her husband were having a pretty typical night out. After enjoying themselves at the venue, they exited that location and headed to their vehicle … and that’s when things got weird.

Check out Dawn’s account in the IG video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alluring Loc Spa (@alluringloczkingdom)

Here’s what reportedly happened after the couple got to their car:

Dawn came across a napkin stuffed into her car door handle. Not thinking much of it, she removed it with her acrylic fingernails and opened the door handle with her bare fingers. Minutes later, after confirming her husband was not responsible for the napkin, Dawn’s fingers and then arm began to tingle. After experiencing a few other symptoms, she was rushed to the hospital where doctors revealed her vitals were not stable and she had acute poisoning.

The substance used to poison the woman is still uncertain, but authorities theorize that this was all some sort of elaborate kidnapping attempt. Dawn now hopes to obtain footage of the parking lot and file a police report.

Comments / 0

 

