Ronnie Joseph “Foot” Thibodeaux
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ronnie Joseph “Foot” Thibodeaux, 54, will held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Father Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.
Lucille Moore Boutte
ERATH — Funeral Services for Mrs. Lucille Moore Boutte, 93, were held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Erath with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation was at David Funeral Home of Erath on...
Elton John Adams
ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Mr. Elton John Adams, 78, will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Father Francois Sainte-Marie officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on...
Arrests made for catalytic converter thefts in Vermilion Parish
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, two arrests have been made as a result of an investigation into the Thefts of Catalytic Converters. On Aug. 16, after a week-long investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division gathered enough information to obtain...
Four from Kaplan arrested by Narcotics Task Force
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish:. On Aug. 9, agents with the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force wrapped up a lengthy...
