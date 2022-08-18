ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ronnie Joseph “Foot” Thibodeaux, 54, will held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Father Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

ERATH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO