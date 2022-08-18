Read full article on original website
Storm brings damage to Winona area
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a confirmed tornado this morning. Viewer video taken by Garrett Harroff shows the confirmed tornado as it moved into the Winona area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that...
Severe Weather Recap
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today.
Winona residents feeling aftereffects of storm, tornado
Storm brings damage to Winona area.
Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
Blake Holland reports on residential damage in Winona
Hussey Circle storm damage in Winona.
Longview Parks And Rec
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today.
