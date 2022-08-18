ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, TX

KTRE

Storm brings damage to Winona area

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a confirmed tornado this morning. Viewer video taken by Garrett Harroff shows the confirmed tornado as it moved into the Winona area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that...
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Severe Weather Recap

More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, details for Broughton Park. Parks Board Member Steve Crane says Broughton will be a bigger facility with a lot more amenities, and he feels the higher cost is worth it.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Winona residents feeling aftereffects of storm, tornado

Kilgore ISD school board approves Guardian Plan allowing some staff to conceal carry on campus. Kilgore ISD Superintendent, Andy Baker, says those interested in participating will need to meet the prerequisites to be considered. Storm brings damage to Winona area.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A home's roof was crushed in Louisiana this weekend when a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. Firefighters who were called to respond to the home Saturday around 9 a.m. saw the crane had crashed into the home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Blake Holland reports on residential damage in Winona

Hussey Circle storm damage in Winona.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Longview Parks And Rec

More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Chapel Hill hosts Gilmer in first GOTW of ‘22 season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Chapel Hill Bulldogs, ranked No.3 in the statewide polls for 4A DI, will play host to the No.2 team in 4A DII, the Gilmer Buckeyes, to open the 2022 high school season. Last year Gilmer lost in their second straight state title appearance, while Chapel Hill...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

