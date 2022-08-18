Read full article on original website
14news.com
Plenty on the line in final days of Ellis Park summer meet
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Only days remain in the 100th-anniversary summer meet at Ellis Park. Coming into Sunday, Brian Hernandez Jr. and Gerardo Corrales led the jockey standings with 16 wins apiece, while John Ortiz led the trainer standings with 10 wins, one more than Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen.
Hydro Fair championship wraps up in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The second year of Hydro Fest wrapped up with championships races on Sunday. The drivers were in their race day mode and getting into the winners mindset. In the APBA Championship, the boats are divided into seven categories differing in their size, weight, how fast they can go, and how much […]
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
WTVW
Day 1 of Hydro Fair in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hydro Fair took place on the Ohio River bringing in some of the best boat racers from around the area including a few racers from New Zealand. The races were part of the Grand Prix APBA Summer National Championship. For Andrew Tate with the...
wevv.com
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
14news.com
Evansville building listed as top 10 most-endangered in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Hulman building went up in 1929. At 10 stories tall, the Art Deco stood out in the skyline, a downtown highlight. In 2022, after seeing most of the rooms in the building vacant for some time, it’s seen better days. “Really it started...
Superfans flock for comic books in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A comic book convention drew enthusiasts to Evansville this weekend. Over a dozen vendors convened at Washington Square Mall, offering a wide variety of comic books and memorabilia. Parking and admission to the convention was free and some fans said that they appreciated being able to see a wider selection of […]
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
wevv.com
Frog Follies returning to Vanderburgh County on Friday
A Tri-State favorite is returning to Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Friday. On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, the 47th annual Frog Follies event will return to the Vanderburgh 4H Center. During the Frog Follies, thousands of hot rods will be at the Vanderburgh 4H Center for the public to enjoy. The...
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
14news.com
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
14news.com
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
14news.com
New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update to a new shared kitchen coming to Evansville. The Bedford Collab has successfully raised $50,000 in under 50 days. Because of this goal being met, the Bedford Collab will now receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to start phase one of the renovation.
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
14news.com
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
wevv.com
Police looking for missing Evansville woman
Police in Evansville are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. Wagner was reported missing on August 12th by her family. They last heard from her on August 6th via text. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown...
14news.com
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized. Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.
wevv.com
Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found two men...
