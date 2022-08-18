Read full article on original website
Sarasota architecture firm increases retention, grows into top workplace
Editor’s Note: This is one in an occasional series called Culture Club: a behind-the-scenes look at company or organization in the region with top-tier culture and how they built it and sustain it. The technical aspects of architecture, from designing and planning everything from an arch to a ziggurat,...
Sarasota's Bay West Business Center sold for $7.8 million
A Sarasota industrial park has sold for $7.8 million. The 40,460-square-foot Bay West Business Center sits on 3.8 acres on Tower Lane near the Fruitville Road exit on Interstate 75. The park is about a block off the interstate. According to American Property Group of Sarasota, which worked on the...
Young leaders: Overcoming fear of the first step is crucial to work and life success
Accomplished attorney Liz Stamoulis, partner at one of Sarasota’s most prestigious law firms, has worked for years to overcome a big problem: She has an unbelievably hard time saying no. That’s especially true in "just one more" situations, from helping a partner to going above and beyond for a client.
Tampa's LT3 Academy tech school opens in University Mall
From tech bootcamps to a full career in coding within 18 months, the owners of LT3 Academy say they can help create a pathway for people wanting to enter the workforce. Tampa's LT3 Academy set up in University Mall in February. The academy's owners say they are offering a pathway...
Venice hospital — citing competition and other forces — announces it will shutter next month
ShorePoint Health Venice is closing next month. Its focus will turn to outpatient services as the ambulatory campus, HealthPark, will continue operating. A news release says demand for these services has continued growing. The hospital will close Sept. 22. ShorePoint, previously known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, announced a major...
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
Point/Counterpoint: Will rent control solve housing crisis?
Rent control policies and regulations, long the domain of big cities like New York and San Francisco, have made their way to Florida. The Orange County Commission, in Orlando, recently approved placing a rent control referendum on the November ballot. The measure includes putting a ban on rent increases that outpace inflation. Similar rent control referendums failed earlier this month to get on the November ballot in in St. Petersburg and Tampa. But rent control advocates vow to continue to push for rent control in the region and beyond. Leaders on both sides of the debate lay out their arguments here.
Clearwater hospice service provider expands Central Florida presence
Empath Health, a nonprofit health care organization that specializes in home health care, palliative care and hospice services, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hospice of Marion County that will affiliate the latter organization with Empath Health. Based in Clearwater, Empath Health’s network also includes Tidewell Hospice, Suncoast Hospice...
Former St. Pete mayor joins board of community service organization
Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has been named to the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Service board. After leaving office in January, Kriseman became a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors in Tampa, where he serves as executive vice president and principal of the firm’s U.S. cities practice, focusing on sustainable economic development and urban planning. He is also of counsel in Shumaker’s public policy and government affairs service line.
What’s down the tracks for Brightline
Rail operator Brightline, planning to eventually link Orlando and Tampa via its intercity trains, has made progress with its plans for expanding service in the state while facing some roadblocks. The South Florida-based company, which plans to have new stations throughout Central Florida, will now push back the completion of...
How Far Is Clearwater Beach From Universal Studios?
If your family is planning a Florida vacation, you will not want to miss two stops: Clearwater Beach and Universal Studios. One offers relaxing, sun-lit decompression with fun water sports and outdoor experiences for your kids. The other is an amusement park with non-stop thrills for all ages. Though Clearwater...
Places This Week: Topgolf underway; BLM building demo’d
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The vacant land at 220 Carillon Dr. N. is now bustling with tractors and cranes hoisting metal beams as Topgolf’s vertical construction is underway. In March, the St. Pete Catalyst reported that the group received an extension to commence construction and...
Transactions: Aug. 2-8
Seller: WM F McDonough Plumbing Inc. Seller: Postal Gram International Inc. Buyer: TA TIC I Owner LLC, TA TIC II Owner LLC, TA TIC III Owner LLC, TA TIC IV Owner LLC, TA TIC V Owner LLC, TA TIC VI Owner LLC, TA TIC VII Owner LLC, TA TIC VIII Owner LLC, and TA TIC IX Owner LLC.
Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?
No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
The Solo Traveler’s Guide to Visiting Clearwater Beach
Clearwater Beach is a world-renowned beach destination, and for good reason! With its powdery white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and endless sunshine, it’s easy to see why solo travelers flock here. If you’re planning a solo trip to Clearwater Beach, this guide will give you everything you need...
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
Bay Area developers, home owners plan to cash in on solar energy
TAMPA, Fla. - A lot more homes in the Bay Area could soon be tapping into solar thanks to incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The new law offers huge incentives to homeowners and developers that add solar panels and storage batteries to homes and buildings. One Tampa developer...
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
This Pizza Restaurant In Tampa Overworked Teens & Was Fined For Violating Child Labor Laws
A pizza franchise in Tampa was fined $7,950 by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday for overworking 15-year-olds and violating U.S. labor laws for teens under 16 years old. The chain, Marco's Pizza, is located at 5918 Providence Road, Riverview, FL. The report says that the company which owns...
482 Hermosita Drive, St Pete Beach, FL 33706
ONE OF A KIND, MAGNIFICENT ESTATE IN ONE OF TAMPA BAY’S MOST EXCLUSIVE NEIGHBORHOODS. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to harbor your vessel(s) in your own backyard, along 137 ft of deep, highly protected water on a wide canal with ideal access to the Gulf and the Bay. 5,329 sf of living space features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a private office with incredible water views. A 56-foot pool is surrounded by a spacious 2,100 sf pool deck.
