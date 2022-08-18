Anna Sue Dowd, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1926, in Mulberry, Arkansas to Merle and Lillie Mae Cole. Sue spent her working days as a registered nurse and went on to become head of nurses. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, modeling, leading Girl Scouts and Y-teens, and pageants where she gained the title of Mrs. Arkansas. She was a member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane. Her family described her as generous, fun-loving, and one of a kind. She loved giving back and being a part of her community.

