Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
txktoday.com
Anna “Sue” Dowd
Anna Sue Dowd, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1926, in Mulberry, Arkansas to Merle and Lillie Mae Cole. Sue spent her working days as a registered nurse and went on to become head of nurses. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, modeling, leading Girl Scouts and Y-teens, and pageants where she gained the title of Mrs. Arkansas. She was a member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane. Her family described her as generous, fun-loving, and one of a kind. She loved giving back and being a part of her community.
txktoday.com
Lenita Weathers
Lenita Patterson Weathers, age 77, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, in a local hospital. Mrs. Weathers was born May 18, 1945, in Detroit, Texas, to Jim and Eula (Fisher) Patterson. She was a switchboard operator for many years. She loved to shop and enjoyed crafting, especially making wreathes and interior design. Lenita or “Ma”, as her girls lovingly called her, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
txktoday.com
Jordan Named Interim Chief Of Texarkana AR Police
TEXARKANA, Ark.–Texarkana, Arkansas, city leaders on Friday announced the appointment of Assistant Police Chief Bobby Jordan to manage the agency while the search for a permanent top cop is ongoing. City Manager Jay Ellington said in a statement released by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department that a permanent selection...
txktoday.com
TC Trustees Adopt Strategic Plan for 2022-2024 External Inbox
At Monday’s board meeting, Texarkana College trustees adopted the strategic plan for 2022-2024. The plan is reflective of TC’s mission, core values and beliefs that provide a framework for institutional goals and priorities. TC president, Dr. Jason Smith, said the plan’s strategic goals were selected and curated through a three-month process that included input from trustees, faculty, staff, and students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
txktoday.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Adds to Award-Winning Neurosurgery Team in Texarkana
Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
txktoday.com
Excel Tips and Tricks Course Offered at UA Hope Campus
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an Excel tips and tricks course on September 8, 15, and 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hope campus. The class will teach students to understand and navigate Microsoft Excel. The cost for the course is $20 per session or $55...
Comments / 0