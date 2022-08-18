Everything You Need to Know About Monkeypox Right Now
The White House announced 1.8 million doses of additional monkeypox vaccines amid spiking cases. Cheddar News speaks with epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding about who is most at risk, who needs to get vaccinated and how the disease spreads among the population. “Once the epidemic grows, and it will grow, we will see more children getting it, and children under 8 are the highest risk,” he says. “The vaccines are great, but the problem is there simply just aren't enough of them.”
Comments / 0