Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock
High-yield stocks tend to outperform during downturns in the broader market.
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent in January and average energy bills will hit £5,816 by April, according to an alarming new forecast from investment bank Citi.Analysts predict that another surge in gas prices last week will push the rate of inflation far higher than even the Bank of England has forecast.Based on the latest market prices for gas, Citi now expects energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap to hit £4,567 in January and then £5,816 in April, compared with the current level of £1,971 a year.That would lead to inflation “entering the stratosphere” and peaking higher...
Comments / 0