Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

2 Runaways Located in Good Health

Hawai‘i Island police report that two male runaways were recently located in Puna in separate instances. Both were found in good health. Fifteen-year-old Connor Uribes was located on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco was located on Monday, Aug. 22.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Missing Man Found Safe

Update: Walter E. Hammond has been located in good health. Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 75-year-old man who was last seen on the summit of Mauna Loa. Walter E. Hammond was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022, at 4 p.m. He was wearing jeans, an orang U of Texas pullover, tennis shoes and caring a green drawstring bag. He is described as caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds.
HAWAII STATE
Ocean View, HI
Hilo, HI
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

Wanted: A Few Good Police Officers

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for qualified people interested in serving our Hawai‘i Island community as part of its upcoming recruitment for entry-level police officers. Recruitment will open on Sunday, Aug. 21, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Starting salary for Police Officer...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Road Closures: Aug. 20-26

The state Department of Transportation issued its weekly list of road and lane closes for Aug. 20-26. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) — 1) NĀ‘ĀLEHU (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

MEDEX Northwest Graduates First Class From Kona Campus

After being delayed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MEDEX Northwest hosted on Aug. 20 a grand opening ceremony for its Kona campus and celebrated its first graduating class from the first physician assistant education program in the state. “The idea — the dream, really — of establishing...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Reservations Required for AARP Hawaiʻi Shredding Event, Sept. 10

After a two-year pandemic delay, AARP Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Access Corporation, will hold a free document shredding and food drive event on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Maui. In a change from previous years, appointments must be made to drop off documents for shredding. Those without an appointment will be turned away.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Go Big and Predatory: Southwest Hawaii And Costco

Comments get us going. This morning’s statement from Guy caught our attention about his take on Southwest Hawaii and Costco. Whether you agree or disagree, there are some excellent takeaways to consider. Southwest is so predatory and will sell cheap seats to hurt their competitors. Remember when Costco was...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Water conservation requested for Maui Island

The Department of Water Supply is requesting that all Maui Island residents and visitors conserve water in an effort to reduce demand and extend existing supplies. Persistent drought continues throughout Maui County with parts of Central and South Maui now in exceptional drought conditions. The Central Maui System relies primarily on groundwater and is generally not as vulnerable to drought as surface water-reliant Upcountry and West Maui systems.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

