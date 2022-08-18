Read full article on original website
2 Runaways Located in Good Health
Hawai‘i Island police report that two male runaways were recently located in Puna in separate instances. Both were found in good health. Fifteen-year-old Connor Uribes was located on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco was located on Monday, Aug. 22.
Victim hit with metal stake on Maui, suspect in custody
Officers in Maui responded to a disorderly conduct type case on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 5:01 p.m. at Kalama Beach Park in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Update: Missing Man Found Safe
Update: Walter E. Hammond has been located in good health. Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 75-year-old man who was last seen on the summit of Mauna Loa. Walter E. Hammond was last seen on Aug. 21, 2022, at 4 p.m. He was wearing jeans, an orang U of Texas pullover, tennis shoes and caring a green drawstring bag. He is described as caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds.
Wanted: A Few Good Police Officers
The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for qualified people interested in serving our Hawai‘i Island community as part of its upcoming recruitment for entry-level police officers. Recruitment will open on Sunday, Aug. 21, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Starting salary for Police Officer...
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
Maui man arrested at Kahului Airport after allegedly shooting at three men, injuring one
HAIKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Haiku man is in police custody for multiple counts of attempted murder after firing multiple shots on a group of men and injuring one, according to police. On Tuesday, August 16, around 4:55 a.m., police responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for...
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
Maui police open murder case after body found at beach
The Maui Police Department has reclassified an unattended death to murder after autopsy results revealed that the victim died under suspicious circumstances.
Weekly Road Closures: Aug. 20-26
The state Department of Transportation issued its weekly list of road and lane closes for Aug. 20-26. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) — 1) NĀ‘ĀLEHU (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure...
MEDEX Northwest Graduates First Class From Kona Campus
After being delayed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MEDEX Northwest hosted on Aug. 20 a grand opening ceremony for its Kona campus and celebrated its first graduating class from the first physician assistant education program in the state. “The idea — the dream, really — of establishing...
Mahinahina brush fire burned through 80 acres on Maui
The Maui Fire Department are continuing efforts on Monday morning to extinguish a brush fire near the mountainside of the Mahinahina Treatment Plant which is near the Kapalua Airport, as 80 acres have been burned so far since Sunday night
Reservations Required for AARP Hawaiʻi Shredding Event, Sept. 10
After a two-year pandemic delay, AARP Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Access Corporation, will hold a free document shredding and food drive event on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Maui. In a change from previous years, appointments must be made to drop off documents for shredding. Those without an appointment will be turned away.
Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming
The festival continues to be one of Hawaii's largest cultural events.
Make a livable wage in Hawaii? Odds are you don’t
It is no surprise how expensive Hawaii is. From food costs, childcare, medical, housing or transportation, when living in Hawaii expect to pay more for basic needs.
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
Go Big and Predatory: Southwest Hawaii And Costco
Comments get us going. This morning’s statement from Guy caught our attention about his take on Southwest Hawaii and Costco. Whether you agree or disagree, there are some excellent takeaways to consider. Southwest is so predatory and will sell cheap seats to hurt their competitors. Remember when Costco was...
Water conservation requested for Maui Island
The Department of Water Supply is requesting that all Maui Island residents and visitors conserve water in an effort to reduce demand and extend existing supplies. Persistent drought continues throughout Maui County with parts of Central and South Maui now in exceptional drought conditions. The Central Maui System relies primarily on groundwater and is generally not as vulnerable to drought as surface water-reliant Upcountry and West Maui systems.
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 20, 2022
High school football scores from across the state on Saturday.
