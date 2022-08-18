Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Maryland grant program designed to help small businesses remain competitive
(The Center Square) – Maryland is launching a new manufacturing grant pilot program designed to help small businesses. The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, Gov. Larry Hogan said, is a new initiative funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to provide grants to small- and mid-sized businesses in the state to invest in new technology.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study finds benefits causing education spending to go up despite falling enrollments
(The Center Square) – A new study shows inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 school revenues in Illinois grew by 55% between 2002 and 2020 while enrollment numbers decreased. The rise in overall costs despite the enrollment declines were driven by teacher benefit increases. Using the most recent Census Bureau data, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans win endorsement of Indiana small business advocacy organization
CHESTERTON — A leading advocacy organization for small businesses in Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers this year to reelect the state's incumbent U.S. senator and send to Washington the Republican hoping to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House. The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Denison ethanol plant owner reaches $209,000 settlement with EPA
DENISON, Iowa -- The owner of a Denison ethanol plant has agreed pay more than $209,000 to settle violations of reporting requirements to federal regulators. The agreement between Andersons Marathon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settles 32 violations and includes a $209,241 civil penalty. The payment is part of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana unemployed rate ticks up, further rise possible
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked up in July to 2.6% but remains among the lowest in the nation. Further increases are possible depending on several factors, including the Federal Reserve Board’s response to inflation and the possibility of a recession, economists say. “Overall Indiana...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. lawmakers announce multi-million-dollar plan aimed at combating gun violence
In the midst of rising gun violence across the country and here at home, some Pennsylvania lawmakers are announcing a multi-million-dollar funding plan to combat the issue. "We know that that continues to be a problem in every corner of the state, not just our cities," said state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, (D)-District 10.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hogan receives Open Space Executive Award
ANNAPOLIS — Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators Friday awarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to honor the governor’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space throughout his two terms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hutchinson asks lawmakers for $9 million for prosecutors, public defenders
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers for $4.5 million for state prosecutors and an identical amount of money for public defenders. A legislative panel will consider the allocation this week, Hutchinson said. The governor held a news conference Tuesday to address a spate of violent...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms
(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana regulators file suit against federal regulators over Grand Gulf nuclear power plant
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Public Service Commission is suing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, alleging the federal agency is slow-walking decisions regarding Entergy’s Grand Gulf nuclear plant that could save customers millions. The PSC recently filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alabama investing in safety of state troopers
(The Center Square) – Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are expected to benefit from a new investment. Alabama has awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey said, that will be used to buy new bulletproof vests. The grant funding comes from dollars awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Despite price increases, registrations of electric vehicles increased in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s electric vehicle registrations continue to climb, despite significant price jumps over the last year. Data from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for June shows electric vehicle registrations have eclipsed 30,000, pushing total active registrations for so-called zero emissions vehicles in the state to nearly 45,000.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom vetoes measure that would have allowed safe drug consumption sites in some cities
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would have allowed supervised injection sites for illegal drugs in certain California cities. Senate Bill 57 would have authorized the city and county of Los Angeles, the city and county of San Francisco and the city of Oakland to operate overdose prevention programs until January 2028. The programs would have included supervised hygienic spaces where people can use pre-obtained drugs with on-site staff who can monitor for overdose and provide referrals to substance use disorder treatment programs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Drunk driving deaths trending downward in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania hit a five-year low in 2020. While motor vehicle-related injuries also have fallen, the death toll has been relatively flat. “Alcohol-related fatalities are trending downward,” the Pennsylvania DUI Association noted. The state saw 7,700 alcohol-related crashes in 2020 and 293 fatalities...
Comments / 0