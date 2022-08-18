Read full article on original website
Despite price increases, registrations of electric vehicles increased in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s electric vehicle registrations continue to climb, despite significant price jumps over the last year. Data from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for June shows electric vehicle registrations have eclipsed 30,000, pushing total active registrations for so-called zero emissions vehicles in the state to nearly 45,000.
New Maryland grant program designed to help small businesses remain competitive
(The Center Square) – Maryland is launching a new manufacturing grant pilot program designed to help small businesses. The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, Gov. Larry Hogan said, is a new initiative funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to provide grants to small- and mid-sized businesses in the state to invest in new technology.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in North Dakota using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Study finds benefits causing education spending to go up despite falling enrollments
(The Center Square) – A new study shows inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 school revenues in Illinois grew by 55% between 2002 and 2020 while enrollment numbers decreased. The rise in overall costs despite the enrollment declines were driven by teacher benefit increases. Using the most recent Census Bureau data, the...
Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
Veto of safe consumption bill means Gavin Newsom owns California’s overdose crisis
As expected, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that might have saved thousands of lives in California. His rejection of a harm reduction measure to reduce drug overdose deaths drew applause from Republicans, and the veto allows him to keep his name off of a controversial policy as he builds his national profile.
Denison ethanol plant owner reaches $209,000 settlement with EPA
DENISON, Iowa -- The owner of a Denison ethanol plant has agreed pay more than $209,000 to settle violations of reporting requirements to federal regulators. The agreement between Andersons Marathon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settles 32 violations and includes a $209,241 civil penalty. The payment is part of...
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
Newsom vetoes measure that would have allowed safe drug consumption sites in some cities
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would have allowed supervised injection sites for illegal drugs in certain California cities. Senate Bill 57 would have authorized the city and county of Los Angeles, the city and county of San Francisco and the city of Oakland to operate overdose prevention programs until January 2028. The programs would have included supervised hygienic spaces where people can use pre-obtained drugs with on-site staff who can monitor for overdose and provide referrals to substance use disorder treatment programs.
Republicans win endorsement of Indiana small business advocacy organization
CHESTERTON — A leading advocacy organization for small businesses in Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers this year to reelect the state's incumbent U.S. senator and send to Washington the Republican hoping to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House. The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)...
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland to use federal funding to upgrade transit buses
(The Center Square) – Regional bus systems in Maryland will be upgraded using $41.7 million from federal taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Facilities Program and the Low or No Emissions Program will be using funding to improve and rehabilitate bus systems throughout the state. The bus upgrades fall in line with the state’s adoption of new fuel efficiency standards, including low- and zero-emission vehicles.
New property tax transparency process begins next month
(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021 and starting next month requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
Pa. lawmakers announce multi-million-dollar plan aimed at combating gun violence
In the midst of rising gun violence across the country and here at home, some Pennsylvania lawmakers are announcing a multi-million-dollar funding plan to combat the issue. "We know that that continues to be a problem in every corner of the state, not just our cities," said state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, (D)-District 10.
Hutchinson asks lawmakers for $9 million for prosecutors, public defenders
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers for $4.5 million for state prosecutors and an identical amount of money for public defenders. A legislative panel will consider the allocation this week, Hutchinson said. The governor held a news conference Tuesday to address a spate of violent...
Hogan receives Open Space Executive Award
ANNAPOLIS — Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators Friday awarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to honor the governor’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space throughout his two terms.
Louisiana regulators file suit against federal regulators over Grand Gulf nuclear power plant
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Public Service Commission is suing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, alleging the federal agency is slow-walking decisions regarding Entergy’s Grand Gulf nuclear plant that could save customers millions. The PSC recently filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms
(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
