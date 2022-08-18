Read full article on original website
Meet the team behind the Dayton Convention Center $31M renovation
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The renovations to the Dayton Convention Center are officially underway. Meet the companies set to complete the massive $30 million project set to breathe new life into the facility. Once complete, the overhaul is expected to drive business to the venue, and more revenue to the area.
Thousands attend mass food distribution and on-site wellness event at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CareSource, The Foodbank, and Premier Health teamed up Tuesday to host a mass food distribution and on-site wellness services at Welcome Stadium. CareSource said it was the biggest turnout of this year's food distribution events. Steve Ringel, president of CareSource’s Ohio market, said it blew his mind that roughly 2,000 cars lined up to receive fresh groceries.
Dayton Art Institute seeking Oktoberfest volunteers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The yearly request for volunteers for Oktoberfest has been announced by the Dayton Art Institute (DAI). The museum grounds host southwest Ohio's longest-running Oktoberfest celebration, from September 23 to 25. “Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more than 2,000 individuals each year,” said DAI...
Dayton colleges get piece of $1.7M STEM research grant
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Two Dayton universities were awarded part of a $1.7 million grant for STEM research. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Wednesday that the National Science Foundation awarded five grants totaling $1.7 million. The funds will be used to boost participation in the science, technology,...
U.S. Senior Women's Open swings into Kettering
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- NCR Country Club’s fabled south course will host the 4th U.S. Senior Women’s Open starting Thursday, August 25. The championship will boast a starting field of 120 female professional or amateur players at least 50 years of age on, and who qualified from among 16 sites nationwide via rounds conducted between July 11 and August 8.
Greene County Public Health to host Community Harm Reduction Workshop
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Greene County Public Health in partnership with Inclusive Fairborn will be hosting a Community Harm Reduction Workshop. The workshop is designed to teach basic first aid, provide overdose education, and training in the use of Naloxone (Narcan). It is a family-friendly event with water and...
Suicide Prevention Teen Art Exhibit being showcased at Dayton Metro Library
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem Project Suicide Prevention Teen Art Exhibit will be held at three branches of the Dayton Metro Library. The artwork done by high school students is being showcased in Gem Project Dayton’s first-ever Teen Art Contest for Suicide Prevention. The first showcase will be...
First responder hockey game's proceeds going to slain Clark County deputy's scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Springfield hockey rink will host a face-off between Ohio first responders with the proceeds going to a scholarship named for a Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty. The NTPRD Chiller ice rink will host the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the...
Fall Food Truck Rally in West Carrollton on September 10
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- To say "Hello Fall", the City of West Carrollton is hosting a food truck rally on Saturday, September 10, from 4-8 p.m. The event will take place in the Carrollton Centre neighborhood on N. Elm St. between Central Ave. and Main St. Two local musicians...
Montgomery County Animal Resource Center holding free adoption event on Aug. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is holding a free adoption event on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Every adoption is free on Saturday and the event will be at the Resource Center, 6790 Webster St. in Dayton. The event will also...
CBC to reward donors with free gas, Reds tickets, and cotton candy
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Community Blood Center is rewarding its donors with treats, gifts, and prizes in an attempt to avoid a shortage in the late-summer blood supply. Everyone who registers to donate Friday, August 26 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be able to enjoy free “Cloudy Days” cotton candy and get a free $10 Speedway gas or a $10 Kroger gift card.
Providing for Women, Shopping for Dignity in Greene County supports feminine hygiene
Greene County, Ohio (WKEF) -- Providing for Women hosted its 4th annual Shopping for Dignity Craft and Vendor Show at Greene County Fairground this weekend. The mission of Providing for Women is to help end period poverty throughout its community. The shopping event will help supply feminine products in schools...
Threat prompts evacuation at Franklin Junior High and High School
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat Tuesday morning prompted an evacuation at the Franklin Junior High and High School buildings. Franklin City Schools reported via social media that students and personnel were evacuated to Gerke Elementary School. Parents were encouraged at the time to avoid the area to allow emergency...
Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
Man indicted in stabbing death of Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man has been indicted in the murder of a woman who was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex on August 12. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, of Dayton was indicted Monday on two counts of murder; one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon; and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
Experts predict flu season to be severe, but remains preventable
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Doctors warn this flu season that’s right around the corner could be the most severe we’ve seen in years. Some doctors believe COVID-19 best practices like masking and social distancing have made our immune system less exposed to the flu virus, therefore weaker. The...
Man arrested after pretending to be parent, planned to abduct child at school event
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man is behind bars after pretending to be a parent and attempting to kidnap a five-year-old girl at a school "open house" event Monday in Xenia. Xenia Police responded to St. Brigid Schools regarding an unwanted person there, according to a news release. Police learned that Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn had entered the school during the beginning of the school year “Open House” event, and while in the school falsely represented himself as being the parent of one of the children attending the event.
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
Clearcreek Township Police officer faces major surgery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was undergoing major surgery on Monday. Ney was shot in the head back in July while responding to a domestic call. Ney was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and was sent to a rehab facility and was later released. Earlier this...
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
