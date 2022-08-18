XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man is behind bars after pretending to be a parent and attempting to kidnap a five-year-old girl at a school "open house" event Monday in Xenia. Xenia Police responded to St. Brigid Schools regarding an unwanted person there, according to a news release. Police learned that Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn had entered the school during the beginning of the school year “Open House” event, and while in the school falsely represented himself as being the parent of one of the children attending the event.

XENIA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO