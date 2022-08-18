ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Meet the team behind the Dayton Convention Center $31M renovation

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The renovations to the Dayton Convention Center are officially underway. Meet the companies set to complete the massive $30 million project set to breathe new life into the facility. Once complete, the overhaul is expected to drive business to the venue, and more revenue to the area.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Thousands attend mass food distribution and on-site wellness event at Welcome Stadium

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CareSource, The Foodbank, and Premier Health teamed up Tuesday to host a mass food distribution and on-site wellness services at Welcome Stadium. CareSource said it was the biggest turnout of this year's food distribution events. Steve Ringel, president of CareSource’s Ohio market, said it blew his mind that roughly 2,000 cars lined up to receive fresh groceries.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Art Institute seeking Oktoberfest volunteers

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The yearly request for volunteers for Oktoberfest has been announced by the Dayton Art Institute (DAI). The museum grounds host southwest Ohio's longest-running Oktoberfest celebration, from September 23 to 25. “Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more than 2,000 individuals each year,” said DAI...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton colleges get piece of $1.7M STEM research grant

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Two Dayton universities were awarded part of a $1.7 million grant for STEM research. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Wednesday that the National Science Foundation awarded five grants totaling $1.7 million. The funds will be used to boost participation in the science, technology,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

U.S. Senior Women's Open swings into Kettering

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- NCR Country Club’s fabled south course will host the 4th U.S. Senior Women’s Open starting Thursday, August 25. The championship will boast a starting field of 120 female professional or amateur players at least 50 years of age on, and who qualified from among 16 sites nationwide via rounds conducted between July 11 and August 8.
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Greene County Public Health to host Community Harm Reduction Workshop

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Greene County Public Health in partnership with Inclusive Fairborn will be hosting a Community Harm Reduction Workshop. The workshop is designed to teach basic first aid, provide overdose education, and training in the use of Naloxone (Narcan). It is a family-friendly event with water and...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Suicide Prevention Teen Art Exhibit being showcased at Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem Project Suicide Prevention Teen Art Exhibit will be held at three branches of the Dayton Metro Library. The artwork done by high school students is being showcased in Gem Project Dayton’s first-ever Teen Art Contest for Suicide Prevention. The first showcase will be...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fall Food Truck Rally in West Carrollton on September 10

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- To say "Hello Fall", the City of West Carrollton is hosting a food truck rally on Saturday, September 10, from 4-8 p.m. The event will take place in the Carrollton Centre neighborhood on N. Elm St. between Central Ave. and Main St. Two local musicians...
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
dayton247now.com

CBC to reward donors with free gas, Reds tickets, and cotton candy

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Community Blood Center is rewarding its donors with treats, gifts, and prizes in an attempt to avoid a shortage in the late-summer blood supply. Everyone who registers to donate Friday, August 26 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be able to enjoy free “Cloudy Days” cotton candy and get a free $10 Speedway gas or a $10 Kroger gift card.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Threat prompts evacuation at Franklin Junior High and High School

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat Tuesday morning prompted an evacuation at the Franklin Junior High and High School buildings. Franklin City Schools reported via social media that students and personnel were evacuated to Gerke Elementary School. Parents were encouraged at the time to avoid the area to allow emergency...
FRANKLIN, OH
dayton247now.com

Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Man indicted in stabbing death of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man has been indicted in the murder of a woman who was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex on August 12. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, of Dayton was indicted Monday on two counts of murder; one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon; and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Experts predict flu season to be severe, but remains preventable

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Doctors warn this flu season that’s right around the corner could be the most severe we’ve seen in years. Some doctors believe COVID-19 best practices like masking and social distancing have made our immune system less exposed to the flu virus, therefore weaker. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Man arrested after pretending to be parent, planned to abduct child at school event

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man is behind bars after pretending to be a parent and attempting to kidnap a five-year-old girl at a school "open house" event Monday in Xenia. Xenia Police responded to St. Brigid Schools regarding an unwanted person there, according to a news release. Police learned that Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn had entered the school during the beginning of the school year “Open House” event, and while in the school falsely represented himself as being the parent of one of the children attending the event.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Clearcreek Township Police officer faces major surgery

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was undergoing major surgery on Monday. Ney was shot in the head back in July while responding to a domestic call. Ney was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and was sent to a rehab facility and was later released. Earlier this...
DAYTON, OH

