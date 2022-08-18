The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains & Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Westchester County elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea, Esq., member, has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of Elder Law and Trusts and Estates. Lauren C. Enea, Esq., associate, has also been recognized in the 3rd edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO