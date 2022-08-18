Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
nbc24.com
Tech Fest in Tiffin ties innovation to empowerment
The Ohio Self Determination Association and Clearwater Council of Governments present TECH FEST 2022, taking place at Camden Falls Reception & Conference Center 2460 S State Route 231 Tiffin, OH 44883, and featuring special guests from the Ohio Tech Ambassadors Network. Tech Fest will feature sixteen technology companies that focus...
nbc24.com
Body found in Maumee River near Maple Street in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg police detectives are investigating the Monday afternoon discovery of a dead body in the Maumee River. According to the City of Perrysburg public information officer, the Fire Division responded to a body found in the river near the Maple Street Boat Launch docks at 2:25 p.m.
nbc24.com
Ohio Department of Health reports declining number of childhood vaccinations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools opened its doors to its first wave of students Monday for kindergarten through ninth grade. Even though masks are no longer required, vaccines, and not just for COVID-19, are what the Ohio Department of Health recommends to keep your kids safe this school year.
nbc24.com
Toledo police looking for man who robbed Huntington Bank on Monroe Street
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are searching for a man who robbed the Huntington Bank branch at 3711 Monroe St. Police say he approached the teller Saturday morning with a note demanding money at 11:46 a.m. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc24.com
Wood County Health Department explains latest details from E. coli outbreak investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As of Monday, 22 people have fallen ill to E. coli in Wood County as the health department continues its investigation into the outbreak. "We have just been continuing to monitor to see if we will identify any additional cases," county Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison said.
nbc24.com
Port Clinton man killed in Ottawa County bicycle crash Friday
BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Port Clinton man is dead following a bicycle accident in Ottawa County early Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:45 a.m. on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township. The victim, identified as John Kuzma...
nbc24.com
Defiance County man shot following alleged family dispute Saturday
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 6,000-block of Cicero Road around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for a shooting complaint. When deputies arrived, they found a man, who hasn't been identified, shot. He was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.
Comments / 0