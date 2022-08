At approximately 6:12 pm on Saturday, Aug. 20 , Middletown Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Green End Ave. by Honeyman Ave. for a report of a male physically assaulting a female. Upon arriving on scene, Officers located a female lying on the ground in front of a residence. The female had apparent serious injuries and was bleeding heavily. There was also a male party on scene with blood on his hands, arms and shorts.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO