Public Safety

'We will fight to get justice for our little girl': Father of 11-year-old who drowned after going missing at water park vows to 'uncover the truth' about how she died as he pays tribute on what would have been her 12th birthday

 4 days ago

The distraught father of an 11-year-old girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his 'fight for the truth' on what would have been her 12th birthday.

Kyra Hill had dreams of playing football for Manchester United women's team before the tragedy at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.

Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.

On Thursday, Kyra's father Leonard Hill said the family are 'going through every parent's worst nightmare'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrNB9_0hMbvELy00
Kyra Hill drowned at a birthday party on a Total Wipeout-style assault course at Liquid Leisure near Berkshire on August 6 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhA2A_0hMbvELy00
Liquid Leisure water park will not be allowed to reopen until it has proven the risk of drowning has been reduced. Pictured: Closed signs on the gates of the water park in Windsor 

He said: 'I will not stop until we uncover the whole truth as to what happened to Kyra and why she apparently drowned amid trained staff.'

He wanted to 'put the record straight' that the 11-year-old had not been playing on inflatables and was swimming in the area designated for swimming.

Paying tribute to his daughter, Mr Hill said: 'Kyra was a beautiful, courageous, determined, happy and loving girl.

'She genuinely cared for everyone, big or small, old or young. She was pure in heart, mind, thoughts and action.

'She stood for what was true and right and was a natural leader. Popular amongst her peers, friends and family.

'She loves football and was determined to be a professional player for Man United women's team. She would never miss a training session or a match.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnx0z_0hMbvELy00
More than 20 floral tributes with cards that read 'To a beautiful little girl' and 'RIP Little Angel' were laid at the entrance to the park after news of Kyra's death

Mr Hill said the family miss her 'very much' and they are 'deeply disturbed, distraught and broken by what was allowed to happen to her at the Liquid Leisure Windsor.'

He added: 'We feel let down by Liquid Leisure.

'Kyra would have been celebrating her 12th birthday today, which now she will miss. We have instead gained an unexpected angel.

'We will fight for the truth and get justice for our little girl, just as she would have fought for people she loved.'

Serious injury lawyers Jill Greenfield and Harvinder Kaur, of Fieldfisher, are representing the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9YVV_0hMbvELy00
The tragic incident took place at the lake by Liquid Leisure near Datchet in Windsor on August 6

Ms Kaur confirmed the local authority is investigating what happened and an inquest will open at Reading Coroner's Court.

Ms Greenfield said: 'Our focus is to support the family to navigate the legal process and find out how this could ever have happened to a young girl who was simply celebrating her friend's birthday.'

Previously, Thames Valley Police said Kyra's death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eTMP_0hMbvELy00
Lifeguards were reportedly running all over the obstacles and looking under them. Pictured: Library image

Following the tragedy, Liquid Leisure closed the aqua assault course for the rest of the week 'out of respect' for Kyra's family.

On Monday, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said the attraction should not reopen yet on health and safety grounds.

Liquid Leisure must show it has reduced the risk of drowning before business can resume, it said.

Liquid Leisure said in a statement: 'We are all devastated by the tragic incident which took place in the designated swimming area of our lake and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected.

'We are fully cooperating with the authorities and the ongoing investigation, and we will provide further updates when we can.'

