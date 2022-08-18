Read full article on original website
Anna Jay Comments On Her Experience With Brodie Lee, More
During a recent “Women of AEW” panel at GalaxyCon, Anna Jay commented on working with Brodie Lee in the Dark Order prior to his passing, getting feedback from him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the panel below:. On her experiences with Brodie Lee: “It...
Bobby Fulton Provides A Health Update Following Hospitalization
Bobby Fulton took to Twitter on Sunday to provide an update on his health following his recent hospitalization. As we reported on Saturday here on eWn, Fulton was hospitalized in North Carolina for double pneumonia and sepsis. Fulton posted the following on Sunday:. “I’m feeling better, I’ll be out of...
Brian Gewirtz Details New VICE TV Project From Dark Side Of The Ring Creators
It was announced on August 8th that a new series titled Tales from the Territories will premiere on VICE TV on Tuesday, October 4th. The series is from Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Seven Buck Productions behind the project. The series is said to take viewers back to “the golden age of professional wrestling.”
