northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to unbelievable game-winning high school play
Football season is beginning this weekend for many high schools across the country, and Loganville High School in Georgia has already pulled off what might be the best play of the entire football season on the very first weekend. In quadruple overtime with the game on the line, Loganville called...
Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident
Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
thecomeback.com
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Paul Finebaum Believes 2 College Football Moves Are 'Inevitable'
USC and UCLA shook up the college football landscape with their upcoming jump to the Big Ten, as did Texas and Oklahoma when they decided to join the SEC. And given the B1G's new "game-changing" media rights deal, ESPN's Paul Finebaum doesn't see the expansion stopping there. Hopping on Twitter...
Alabama QB pledge Dylan Lonergan is "100 percent" locked in with the Tide
BamaInsider spoke with Alabama QB pledge Dylan Lonergan about his commitment to the Tide, what's keeping him locked in, if he'll visit elsewhere, and more.
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
Urban Meyer's Unfortunate Return To College Football
For some reason, Urban Meyer will be making a return to your television sets this Fall for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
UNC Names Drake Maye Starting QB Ahead of Opener
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye is first up as the No. 1 quarterback for North Carolina football. Coach Mack Brown made the announcement Monday, naming the redshirt freshman Maye the team’s starter, and thus Jacolby Criswell the backup, in a long-awaited decision that has arrived five days before the Tar Heels’ season-opening game against Florida A&M.
Former coach says one-time five-star edge Eyabi Anoma primed for Michigan success
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Former five-star Eyabi Anoma's circuitous path to Michigan has been well-chronicled since his enrollment was announced last week, and his former coach at Baltimore St. Frances said his former star is ready to do big things with the Wolverines. Messay Hailemariam, who runs one of the top...
247Sports
Cade Klubnik 'is going to play' for Clemson, OC Brandon Streeter says; D.J. Uiagalelei still starter
With D.J. Uiagalelei still entrenched as the starter, five-star freshman Cade Klubnik will also see the field in the fall, according to offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. Streeter spoke with Clemson247’s Anna Adams about Klubnik’s playing time, despite not actually taking the starting gig from Uiagalelei. "I mean Cade...
College football's top conference realignment questions entering 2022 season kickoff
Another summer, another flare up of conference realignment. That's what college football fans were dealt in late June when USC and UCLA dropped bombshell announcements that the two Los Angeles-based institutions will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in Summer 2024. The move all but signals the launch of...
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
