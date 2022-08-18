Read full article on original website
VA Medical Center to host food pantries
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s Food Pantry for Veterans at the VA Medical Center brought a large turnout. It started an hour earlier due to long line that stretched around the VA. Bags are filled with produce, dried goods and poultry. Organizers say they saw the need for a food pantry, and the idea […]
copiahmonitor.com
Hazlehurst Elementary School receives special award
Hazlehurst Elementary School was recently presented an award by Keep Copiah County Beautiful (KCCB) for their school recycling program. At the beginning of the year, Mamie DuBose, recycling coordinator for KCCB, submitted an entry for the school recycling program in the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Awards Program. The newly-formed recycling program claimed second place in the statewide awards program, and the award was presented to KCCB at the 29th annual awards luncheon held at the Country Club of Jackson at the end of April. This award is meant to honor individuals/schools or organizations who are making exemplary efforts to Keep Mississippi Beautiful.
WLBT
City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
Jackson city council to vote on tax increase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the city prepares for a new budget year, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says now is not the time to raise taxes. Many Jacksonians agree with the councilman, stating they’re beginning to question Jackson’s decision to raise taxes. They note that Jackson has the highest poverty level in the surrounding […]
vicksburgnews.com
Return of Greybeard: 87-year-old passes through Vicksburg on his way to another world record
Dale Sanders, known as the Grey Beard Adventurer, climbed out of his canoe and flashed a huge grin. It was Saturday afternoon when Dale and company arrived at the Vicksburg riverfront, having paddled around 1,900 miles since they put in at Lake Itasca, Minnesota on June 14, Dale’s 87th birthday.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Hinds County EOC moving to donated building
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg places liens on 17 properties
The city of Vicksburg has filed liens totaling $10,619 to recover the cost of cleaning and clearing 17 properties in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the liens at its meeting Monday. Nine of those properties are owned by the state of Mississippi. Under city ordinances, property...
wessonnews.com
B. Judson Colley III, MD, MPH, Joins Merit Health
Merit Health welcomes B. Judson Colley III, MD, MPH, cardiac electrophysiology (EP) specialist to our medical staff. An electrophysiologist specializes in the study of the heart’s electrical system or activity used to diagnose abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmia. Some arrhythmias may be harmless, while others are more serious and require lifestyle changes and intervention.
WAPT
Murrah graduate, opera singer performs farewell concert before moving to New York
A Murrah High School graduate is heading to New York City to attend the Manhattan School of Music. Justin Bell has been singing Opera for several years, taking him around the globe from South Korea to Europe. Bell performed a farewell concert Saturday to say thank you to his Jackson...
WAPT
Doctor explains health risks associated with citywide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The citywideboil water alert in Jackson has impacted residents' wallets and it also presents health hazards. The Health Department issued the notice due to high levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water. That cloudiness can contain disease-causing organisms and one local pediatrician says it doesn't take much for the unsafe water to affect a person's health.
bobgermanylaw.com
Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr
Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
vicksburgnews.com
Shootout on 2nd North and Clay
At 11:25 p.m.Saturday night, numerous calls to 911 reported a shootout on 2nd North and Clay Street in Vicksburg. Vicksburg police quickly showed up at the scene. Radio traffic indicated the VPD reporting a foot chase with several subjects running from them. Radio traffic also indicated the chase was on 2nd North to 1st North near Grove. As a result, police quickly set up two separate crime scenes, one on Grove and 2nd North and the other at Clay and 2nd North.
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
WAPT
City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
WLBT
Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up. “I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is trash,” Jackson resident Evelyn Townsend said.
