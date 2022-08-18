Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana
A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
‘Surrender the Booty’ Pirate Ship For Sale Complete with ‘Skeleton Crew’
In the Facebook group Pirates, Mermaids, & Scallywags, you will find all of that and then some. In the market for a working pirate ship? I found one, and it is ready to set sail for buried treasure. It's been a while since we've heard from our own Skeleton Crew in Evansville. Maybe they've jumped ship?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
Evansville Reptile and Exotic Show Slithering to Town in September
While lizards, snakes, and other exotic animals may not be everyone's idea of the perfect pet, for a lot of folks in the Tri-state, they actually are. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many people have an affinity for these creatures. Reputable Breeding Creates Beautiful Beasts.
Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville
The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
14news.com
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized. Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Tours Return October 2022
If you are the least bit familiar with us here at GBF, you know that Melissa and I love, L-O-V-E spooky season. If we had our own mascot around here, it would probably be a bat, and frankly, I'm surprised we haven't changed the station colors to orange and black yet.
14news.com
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
wevv.com
Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found two men...
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
$20 Could Score You a ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ with Evansville Boys & Girls Club Raffle
After another record-breaking year for their annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament, the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is now turning its attention to its next fundraiser, the "Trip of a Lifetime Raffle" which could score you your choice of a dream trip for as little as the cost of a $20 ticket.
14news.com
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
wevv.com
Explosion destroys house in Allendale, killing man and hospitalizing his wife
The close knit community of Allendale, Illinois, is in shock after an explosion on Friday destroyed a local home and sent two people to the hospital. Shortly before 6pm on Friday, an explosion rocked the neighborhood of North 2360 Boulevard. Neighbors immediately rushed to the scene to help in any way that they could regardless of the potential danger.
103GBF
Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0