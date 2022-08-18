Read full article on original website
BINGO for Retirees - September 14th
Let's play some BINGO, Retirees! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, September 14th for a fun time enjoying LUNCH and BINGO! Please RSVP to Tona Becker by Monday, Sept. 12th at 601-317-9756.
VA Medical Center to host food pantries
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s Food Pantry for Veterans at the VA Medical Center brought a large turnout. It started an hour earlier due to long line that stretched around the VA. Bags are filled with produce, dried goods and poultry. Organizers say they saw the need for a food pantry, and the idea […]
Hazlehurst Elementary School receives special award
Hazlehurst Elementary School was recently presented an award by Keep Copiah County Beautiful (KCCB) for their school recycling program. At the beginning of the year, Mamie DuBose, recycling coordinator for KCCB, submitted an entry for the school recycling program in the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Awards Program. The newly-formed recycling program claimed second place in the statewide awards program, and the award was presented to KCCB at the 29th annual awards luncheon held at the Country Club of Jackson at the end of April. This award is meant to honor individuals/schools or organizations who are making exemplary efforts to Keep Mississippi Beautiful.
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
WLBT
Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi. According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.
WLBT
Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up. “I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is trash,” Jackson resident Evelyn Townsend said.
Jackson, MS - Two Injured When Cop Car and School Bus Collide on TV Rd
Jackson, MS (August 20, 2022) - A patrol car belonging to the Jackson Police Department and a school bus were involved in a collision on Thursday, August 18th. The incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Robinson Road and TV Road in Jackson. The bus driver...
Jackson city council to vote on tax increase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the city prepares for a new budget year, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says now is not the time to raise taxes. Many Jacksonians agree with the councilman, stating they’re beginning to question Jackson’s decision to raise taxes. They note that Jackson has the highest poverty level in the surrounding […]
Two arrested after drag race, police chase on I-20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested following a police chase that led from Pearl to Jackson on Sunday, August 21. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 west around 1:00 p.m. Pearl police followed one of the cars when it got off the interstate […]
WLBT
City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex. The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St. Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman...
Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr
Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
WAPT
Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
Mississippi authorities investigating fatal crash on rural highway
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on highway 3 near Redwood in Warren County on Saturday at about 8:35 a.m. The victim was William B Aden Jr., 68 of Vicksburg. Aden was driving his 2017 RAM 1500 southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
New details on officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the man and the officer involved a recent officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI originally reported that the incident involved Capitol Police and that it happened around 9:00 p.m. near Adelle and Lamar streets on Sunday, August 14. MBI officials now report that the shooting […]
