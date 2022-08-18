Read full article on original website
Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida
NEW YORK (AP) — Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of a powerful House Democrat. The scramble has led to heated contests between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country. Both challengers and incumbents are sensing a rare window to seize or lose power in Tuesday’s primary elections. In Florida, primaries for House seats feature a test for a conservative firebrand, congressman Matt Gaetz, with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him. Another race is a rematch between two Democrats after a razor-thin loss last year.
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury has advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 opponent. The Wake County grand jury asked the Wake district attorney on Monday to submit an indictment for consideration “against any and each” of the named members on the “presentment” document. No charges have been filed in the case. Stein is a possible 2024 candidate for governor. His campaign has tried to block enforcement of a state law that has served as the basis for the investigation, calling it unconstitutional.
Twin Metals sues Biden administration to regain mine leases
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota are suing the Biden administration. Twin Metals is seeking the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project. The proposed underground mine near Ely is struggling to survive amid shifting political winds. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington on Monday, alleges the Interior Department acted illegally when it canceled the leases. The company asked the court to declare that the leases remain in force, so that it can proceed with the environmental review and permitting process.
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have gone home after an afternoon of deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were united in an agreement to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election. Whitmer wasn’t harmed. Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested hours away. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict but acquitted two other men. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and undercover informants who got inside the group. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan. Jurors will return Tuesday.
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district have voted to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. The Ohio Education Association says more than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday and members will take to picket lines on Monday. The union, which represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees, says the strike is about a a commitment to modern schools, smaller class sizes and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education. The district of some 47,000 students has said it plans to start the school year with remote learning on Wednesday if the strike continues.
Hawaii couple remain jailed amid mystery about stolen IDs
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is upholding a previous ruling to detain a Hawaii couple accused of stealing identities of dead babies. The judge says the case is unique because it’s not known why the couple allegedly lived under stolen identities for decades. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, false statement in a passport application and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors have suggested the case is about more than identity theft — possibly espionage. The judge says she’s only considering the charges, and not “suspicions,” but is concerned about the couple’s lack of ties to Hawaii.
Walmart ordered to pay Oregon man $4.4M for racial profiling
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. KGW reports the lawsuit says the employee “spied” on Dovey Mangum while shopping, ordered him to leave and called police when he refused. Mangum’s lawyers said Walmart allowed the employee to keep his job afterward, even though law enforcement said the employee had previously made false reports about customers. Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove called into question some of the claims and said Walmart considers the verdict “excessive.”
Oilfield wastewater line spills in northwestern North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating a massive spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest part of the of the state. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, says Hess Corp. reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15. The company believes the spill may have start July 21 but it was not detected or reported until mid-August. Hess originally estimated its size to be 8,400 gallons but bumped the estimate Monday to 1.4 million gallons, or enough to more then fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the leak.
