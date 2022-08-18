ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tried five ready-to-drink coffees including Starbucks and Aldi – the winner will save you cash every time

By Josephine Fuller
 4 days ago

ICED coffee paved the way for cold brew to become one of the most popular drinks around.

Whether you take your morning coffee with cream and sugar or nothing at all, you want it to taste good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094L4I_0hMbn0E100
These cold brew coffees were ranked on value, taste, and strength Credit: The US Sun

However, grabbing a cup every day from your favorite coffee shop can quickly add up.

Luckily, many stores have started selling pre-made cold brew coffee so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home while saving some cash.

As big brands like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts begin to offer their coffee in stores like Target and Aldi, it’s tough to decide which one to buy.

To help, The Sun tried five brands of cold brew in the latest installment of our Bang for your Buck series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jdii_0hMbn0E100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnR48_0hMbn0E100

The mix of store brand and chain brand coffees was judged based on three categories: value for money, taste, and strength.

We gave them a score of one to 10 for each category.

Of course, the scores for taste and strength are purely based on our opinion and prices could vary between locations.

Below’s how they ranked from best to worst.

1. Dunkin Donuts

  • $4.99 for 1.5quarts, 24 out of 30 points
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XG60E_0hMbn0E100
This Dunkin cold brew ended up being the winner Credit: The US Sun

Dunkin Donuts offers a 1.5quart size for $4.99 at Target.

This definitely offered the best bang for your buck, gaining it a seven for value.

I didn’t expect to like this coffee as much as I did, but it was delicious.

It had a nice strong scent that wasn’t overwhelming and a smooth taste.

To my surprise, this one scored the same as Starbucks in the taste category with a nine out of 10.

Once I poured this into the glass I realized how much darker it was than the Starbucks cold brew.

It also had a stronger coffee flavor and I felt like it was overall much stronger than Starbucks as well, so it got an eight out of 10 for strength.

Starbucks

  • $5.49 for 1.5quarts, 22 out of 30 points
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ose4l_0hMbn0E100
The Starbucks Blonde Roast tasted the same exact way it tastes at the store Credit: The US Sun

I’ll admit that I’m a Starbucks gal. It’s my go-to place when I decide to treat myself to a frappuccino or breakfast sandwich.

Buying the 1.5quart for $5.49 at Target felt like a steal since that’s usually what I pay for a single cold brew at the actual store.

Due to that, it got a six in value because it was still the most expensive one.

I knew this was going to taste good, but I wasn’t expecting it to taste exactly like the drinks I get when I go into Starbucks - it got a nine for taste.

After I saw the lighter color without any creamer, I realized it was not as strong as other coffees, so it got a seven.

Califa

  • $5.29 for 1.5quarts, 18 out of 30 points
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Of0A_0hMbn0E100
Califa Farms cold brew was pricey and not as strong as the others Credit: The US Sun

Coming in as the second most expensive cold brew is Califa Farms.

This one is $5.29 for 1.5quarts, and it’s usually what I buy when I go to Target.

Before doing this taste test, this seemed like the one with the best value, but after comparing them all this only got a six out of 10.

Since I drink this regularly, I know it’s not very strong.

It’s a good choice for someone who enjoys coffee but wants to avoid getting the jitters or staying up all night after having a cup of coffee at 3pm.

For strength, I gave this a five out of 10.

However, it’s delicious so it got a seven out of 10 for taste.

Barissimo

  • $3.29 for a half gallon, 15 out of 30 points
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmI30_0hMbn0E100
Barissimo was the most afforable coffee out of all of the ones tested Credit: The US Sun

Barissimo is the coffee brand sold at Aldi.

The store is known for its affordable prices, and that applied to the coffee as well.

A half gallon cost $3.29, which is a much larger size option than the other on the list and the least expensive option.

This got it a seven out of 10 for value.

This one was only sold with cream added to it, so I added creamer to the other coffees to level the playing field.

However, this looked like chocolate milk, not coffee.

It also didn’t taste anything like coffee, it had a very sweet chocolate flavor, so for taste, it got a five out of 10.

The lack of coffee flavor and the appearance of it did not convince me this would get me through a late shift at work or wake me up in the morning, so for strength, it got a three.

I would say this coffee is great if you aren’t a big coffee drinker and are looking for something relatively inexpensive.

Bowl and Basket

  • $4.94 for 1pint, 14 out of 30 points
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOrKy_0hMbn0E100
This was the smallest serving and got the lowest score for value Credit: The US Sun

Bowl and Basket is the brand sold at Shop Rite stores.

This was the smallest amount offered at only 1pint, and one of the most expensive at $4.94.

For this reason, it got a three in value.

However, it was extremely strong.

The coffee was very dark and had a strong smell, almost as if I had just opened a bag of coffee beans.

This seemed to be the only redeeming factor, so it got a seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFgPh_0hMbn0E100
The overall best cold brew was Dunkin Donuts

Bottom line

Dunkin Donuts cold brew came out on top for this one with a total score of 24 out of 30. This was the best price for the 1.5quart sizing.

The coffee was strong without being overwhelming, unlike the Bowl and Basket brand.

There is no doubt in my mind you could create an exact dupe of your favorite Dunkin Donuts drink at home with this cold brew.

Plus, it was the strongest one in the taste test so it will get you through the latest nights.

The Starbucks cold brew came in second place with 22 points out of 30.

If you’re ok with spending a bit more, this is a great option that also gives you the chance to save money by making replicating your favorite drinks at home.

However, you might go through it a bit faster since it’s not as strong as the Dunkin Donuts one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcWBc_0hMbn0E100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHtnp_0hMbn0E100

Check out another taste test in the Bang For Your Buck series where we searched for the best rotisserie chicken.

Plus, make the best mac and cheese that's so good your family will never realize it's from a box.

Community Policy