Young Thug and Gunna Speak to Each Other During Hearing, Lawyer Tells Them to Stop Because It’s Being Recorded

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 4 days ago
Scott Gunnoe
4d ago

guaranteed they were instructed not to speak to anyone except to their lawyer and the judge. before their cases over with these two and the rest of the wannabes will be singing like Canary rappers

Larry Rob
4d ago

I think they will have trouble with the trial with the names they choose to be known as. that kinda makes it easy for the prosecution

Lickety Split
4d ago

Even if they were being recorded so what. He just asked him was he good. I’m sure he’s not going to say anything to incriminate himself further than what he already has already. They just didn’t want these two men chit chatting with each other

