1470 WMBD
Woman in prison for death of infant gets more time for battery charge
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman who was just sentenced to prison for Involuntary Manslaughter just had some more time tacked on to that. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of Aggravated Battery of a Nurse, and was given two years in prison.
hoiabc.com
Angel Vanduker sentenced to additional prison time following guilty plea
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing of her baby will now serve additional prison time for an aggravated battery charge. Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge from February 2021. Court documents show she bit the right ring finger of a nurse in Tazewell County while the nurse was performing official duties.
Central Illinois Proud
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
hoiabc.com
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
25newsnow.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
ourquadcities.com
IL man sentenced for possession of machine gun
A Peoria man has been sentenced to federal prison for charges of possessing a machine gun. Don Young, Jr., 22, was sentenced August 18 to 37 months in federal prison for possession of a machine gun, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Young was indicted in December 2021 and filed his change of plea in April. Young has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
1470 WMBD
Man facing DUI & drug possession after Peoria County crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria County man is facing DUI and drug possession charges after his car launched, allegedly at extremely high speed, into a ravine over the weekend. A Peoria County Sheriff’s crash report says 32-year-old Mark Cross crashed his car into a ravine off Sterling Avenue and West Farmington Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police looking for Sunday morning shooting suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for a 29-year-old man in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting in Peoria. Police say they were called around 7:15 AM Sunday to the 1100 block of East Republic regarding a gunshot victim. When officers arrived. they found a woman...
1470 WMBD
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are announcing details about an alleged suspect in a shooting from over the weekend and they’re asking for the public’s help. It happened just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday in an area of East Republic Street and North Central Avenue. Police say when...
1470 WMBD
Accused ‘serial rapist’ pleads not guilty
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man accused by the Peoria County State’s Attorney of being a “serial rapist” has pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate DeMarquis Turner, 39, pleaded not guilty Thursday in three cases on charges of Criminal Sexual Assault. Turner is accused...
Central Illinois Proud
Knox County operation leads to 4 arrests
WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday. According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations. The...
hoiabc.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
Herald & Review
Maroa man pistol-whips woman, threatens her with gun, police say
MAROA — A Maroa man whom police said pistol-whipped a woman and threatened to shoot her is now jailed and pleading not guilty to charges of armed violence and domestic battery. Riley L. Jackson Jr., 55, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Aug. 17 and waived a preliminary...
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
25newsnow.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
25newsnow.com
Police in Normal investigating armed robbery near ISU
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business near ISU Sunday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m., police responded to 707 Liquors & Mart on West Beaufort Street, near West Vernon Avenue. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a knife...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to prison for role in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for most of the next seven years for his role in a local homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Jamere Laster, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, after a June plea to Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
