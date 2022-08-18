A Peoria man has been sentenced to federal prison for charges of possessing a machine gun. Don Young, Jr., 22, was sentenced August 18 to 37 months in federal prison for possession of a machine gun, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Young was indicted in December 2021 and filed his change of plea in April. Young has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

