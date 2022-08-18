Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA partners with Easter Seals for new facility
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington YMCA and Easter Seals are partnering together to combine their forces and provide more care to children with special needs. Both organizations will be working out of a new facility on St. Joesph Drive near OSF St Joesph Medical Center. It boasts over 70,000 square feet of accessible equipment, including splash pads, pools and playgrounds.
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
wglt.org
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
25newsnow.com
Divided city council agrees to pay $750K for Downtown Bloomington ‘Streetscape’ plan
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - On a 5-4 vote, the Bloomington City Council Monday night signed off on an agreement to pay an engineering firm $750,000 for a Downtown Bloomington revitalization plan. It’s called a Streetscape design as 25 News Now reported in late July and may lead to an...
smilepolitely.com
Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall is open in Normal
If you are headed to Bloomington-Normal, there's a new brewpub that just opened in Uptown Normal. Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall is a new endeavor by Ryan and Steve Fiala. Steve owns the Champaign D.P. Dough (Ryan owns the one in Normal). Sandwiches are the star of the food...
wcbu.org
Longtime Caterpillar employee recalls Power Parades
Ken Gerber retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after working for the company for 36 years but that didn’t end his time with the firm. “They called me back on several occasions,” he said happily. “I tell people that I’ve been affiliated with Caterpillar for 63 years,” said Gerber, 90. Along with a stint at the Caterpillar Visitors Center, Gerber has come back to provide assistance to dealers as well as taking part in the company’s Power Parades.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley University welcomes students on move-in day
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University welcomed over 1,000 incoming freshmen in preparation for the start of the 2022 fall semester. Many incoming students said they were nervous yet excited to start a new chapter in their life. To help with the transition, Bradley Greek life spent the day helping students unpack and bring boxes up to rooms.
hoiabc.com
Owner health issues necessitate selling of Kickapoo Creek Winery location
EDWARDS (25 News Now) - Declining health of the current owner of Kickapoo Creek Winery is the reason why it’s for sale. Owner Dr. David E. Conner turns 81 this November and his older brother Gerald says his health is somewhere “between bad and terrible.”. The winery -...
25newsnow.com
Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
25newsnow.com
‘Global Climbing Day’ gets first-timers out to try their hand on the walls
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ever wanted to try a new way to exercise? Celebrated Saturday, ‘Global Climbing Day’ encourages those that may not have experience with the sport to give it a go. Local climbing gym ‘First Ascent’ in Peoria commemorated the holiday by letting first-time visitors...
wglt.org
Normal city manager: Wintergreen developer addressing resident concerns
Normal City Manager Pam Reece said she expects the developer of a controversial addition to the Wintergreen subdivision off Beech Street near Interstate 55 will make changes to satisfy neighborhood objections. Reece said Fairlawn Capital pulled the plan from the city council agenda last week after meeting with residents. The...
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
25newsnow.com
Bikers bring the heat to trails during state championship event
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - Bikers raced against the clock Sunday at Wildlife Prairie Park for the top spot in a state competition. The ‘Wildlife Wild State Championship’ mountain bike competition was hosted over the course of two days. A more casual race happened Saturday, before the Illinois state championship Sunday afternoon. The eight-mile event is hosted by MTB Illinois.
25newsnow.com
PPS teachers stage ‘silent protest’ about the status of contract talks
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools Board of Education was greeted by a silent protest at Monday night’s school board meeting. Teachers lined the back row of the auditorium displaying signs that said, “Working Without a Contract.”. Teachers are frustrated about the status of ongoing negotiations...
wglt.org
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
Central Illinois Proud
Sewer work will close East Peoria road Monday
UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an East Peoria press release, the road closure is expected to continue until 2 p.m. Tuesday. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Oakwood Road will close between Campanile Drive and Avondale Drive Monday. According to a city press release, the road will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.
