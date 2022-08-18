Read full article on original website
Divided city council agrees to pay $750K for Downtown Bloomington ‘Streetscape’ plan
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - On a 5-4 vote, the Bloomington City Council Monday night signed off on an agreement to pay an engineering firm $750,000 for a Downtown Bloomington revitalization plan. It’s called a Streetscape design as 25 News Now reported in late July and may lead to an...
Bloomington-Normal YMCA partners with Easter Seals for new facility
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington YMCA and Easter Seals are partnering together to combine their forces and provide more care to children with special needs. Both organizations will be working out of a new facility on St. Joesph Drive near OSF St Joesph Medical Center. It boasts over 70,000 square feet of accessible equipment, including splash pads, pools and playgrounds.
PPS teachers stage ‘silent protest’ about the status of contract talks
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools Board of Education was greeted by a silent protest at Monday night’s school board meeting. Teachers lined the back row of the auditorium displaying signs that said, “Working Without a Contract.”. Teachers are frustrated about the status of ongoing negotiations...
Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
Sunflower Festival wraps up in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - As the summer winds down and Autumn approaches, a local family farm is giving families the chance to experience a little bit of both. Rader Family Farms wrapped up its 3rd annual Sunflower Festival Sunday afternoon as it prepares for the fall season. Visitors strolled...
Pekin woman celebrates 102nd birthday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local woman celebrated her 102nd birthday over the weekend with dozens of friends and families by her side. Nelda Martin’s birthday was Friday, but her party was held Saturday at Pekin Park. Partygoers ate, laughed and shared stories before the rain hit, and...
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
‘Global Climbing Day’ gets first-timers out to try their hand on the walls
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ever wanted to try a new way to exercise? Celebrated Saturday, ‘Global Climbing Day’ encourages those that may not have experience with the sport to give it a go. Local climbing gym ‘First Ascent’ in Peoria commemorated the holiday by letting first-time visitors...
1 year later, Jelani Day’s mother still wants answers
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Almost one year later, Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Days’ disappearance and death remains a mystery. No one has been arrested, and it’s still labeled as a death investigation. His mother is fighting for answers, now starting a foundation in his honor.
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
Angel Vanduker sentenced to additional prison time following guilty plea
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A woman sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing of her baby will now serve additional prison time for an aggravated battery charge. Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge from February 2021. Court documents show she bit the right ring finger of a nurse in Tazewell County while the nurse was performing official duties.
Champaign siblings could face life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Three siblings in Champaign were indicted by a federal grand jury this week. They’re being charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. A criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois goes into detail about what the investigation found. Since March 2021, […]
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
Pitbull dead after biting Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dog is dead after biting a Peoria police officer Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were helping retrieve property near Aiken Avenue and Warren Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. While trying to make contact with the resident, officers could hear a dog acting aggressively inside the residence.
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
