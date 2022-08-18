Read full article on original website
PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
PWMania
WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”
When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck
On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury. "The issue right now is my C1 is not...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Reportedly Done With WWE
Over the last few months WWE has been going through some major changes and it looks like another interesting name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Jarrett has parted ways with WWE and is no longer Senior Vice President of Live Events with World Wrestling Entertainment. The belief amongst some people is that he finished up his duties with the company last Friday, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings
Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
wrestlinginc.com
Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future
Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Ottawa, ON 8/20/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah. WWE Undisputed Championship Match. Roman Reigns defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Regrets Letting Vince McMahon Purchase Famous Pro Wrestling Library So Easily
During a recent appearance on the "Ariel Helwani Show," NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about his regrets about not getting more involved in the sale of WCW. Vince McMahon's then-WWF acquired select WCW assets in March 2001, including intellectual property, some performers' contracts, and the promotion's video library. "I do...
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE
Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
wrestlinginc.com
Thunder Rosa Credits Recently Re-Signed WWE Star For Helping Overcome Her Fear Of Heights
Prior to her time in AEW, Thunder Rosa had traveled the world learning her craft, and in traveling, she was able to get over her fear of heights due to help from a former "NXT" Women's Champion. "I'm not afraid of anybody or anything," AEW Women's World Champion Rosa said...
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reveals Request Tony Khan Declined When He Turned Heel
Chris Jericho has entertained audiences all across the world over the last three decades and reinvented himself countless times. However, that doesn't necessarily mean his ideas are always green-lit by management. "When I turned heel and the Jericho Appreciation Society was born, Rich Ward actually came up with a remix...
PWMania
Former WWE Star on Fans Possibly Turning Against Triple H Because They Are “Fickle”
Former WWE star Shane Thorne recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Thorne commented on Triple H’s creative direction in WWE and fans possibly turning against it. Thorne said:. “I don’t know, we’ll see [about changing...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Gives Update On His Relationship With AEW's Christian Cage
There are few friendships in professional wrestling as well-documented as the friendship between WWE's Edge and AEW's Christian Cage. The former seven-time WWF World Tag Team Champions have remained synonymous with one another for nearly three decades and are still considered by many to be one of the greatest duos in WWE history. And now, following their forced retirements and subsequent returns to in-ring competition, Edge and Christian are both experiencing their own career renaissances as members of the two top wrestling companies in the world.
