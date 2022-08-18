Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA partners with Easter Seals for new facility
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington YMCA and Easter Seals are partnering together to combine their forces and provide more care to children with special needs. Both organizations will be working out of a new facility on St. Joesph Drive near OSF St Joesph Medical Center. It boasts over 70,000 square feet of accessible equipment, including splash pads, pools and playgrounds.
25newsnow.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police looking for Sunday morning shooting suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for a 29-year-old man in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting in Peoria. Police say they were called around 7:15 AM Sunday to the 1100 block of East Republic regarding a gunshot victim. When officers arrived. they found a woman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Bike giveaway gives rides to kids who want to get around
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Lost by their original owners, several dozen bikes are now in new hands thanks to the Peoria Police Department. A long line was already forming an hour before the event started Saturday morning, hosted in the rear parking area of the department. 65 bikes in the department’s possession were given away to the first people who came out, with all ages welcome to attend.
25newsnow.com
Suspect arrested in connection with July 4 Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on July 4 in Peoria - the 12th of 2022. Peoria Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was identified as a suspect and located and arrested in the 1000 block of East Wilcox Avenue Monday.
25newsnow.com
Police in Normal investigating armed robbery near ISU
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business near ISU Sunday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m., police responded to 707 Liquors & Mart on West Beaufort Street, near West Vernon Avenue. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a knife...
25newsnow.com
Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
RELATED PEOPLE
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect was arrested after Peoria police chased him to the Civic Center and arrested him after attempting to flee. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun. They identified the man as Cody T. Poore, 32, who drove off at a high rate of speed onto Madison Street. Officers saw Poore jump a curb, drive into the Civic Center lot near the Memorial area of City Hall, and crash into the glass doors near Exhibit Hall A, damaging two of them. Officers then saw Poore exit the vehicle and try to flee, but was soon apprehended by officers near the City Hall parking lot.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Man killed in Saturday night Peoria shooting
UPDATE (12:02 a.m.) - The Peoria Police chief confirmed a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. There, they found the man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are...
25newsnow.com
Pekin woman celebrates 102nd birthday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local woman celebrated her 102nd birthday over the weekend with dozens of friends and families by her side. Nelda Martin’s birthday was Friday, but her party was held Saturday at Pekin Park. Partygoers ate, laughed and shared stories before the rain hit, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
‘Global Climbing Day’ gets first-timers out to try their hand on the walls
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ever wanted to try a new way to exercise? Celebrated Saturday, ‘Global Climbing Day’ encourages those that may not have experience with the sport to give it a go. Local climbing gym ‘First Ascent’ in Peoria commemorated the holiday by letting first-time visitors...
25newsnow.com
Sunflower Festival wraps up in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - As the summer winds down and Autumn approaches, a local family farm is giving families the chance to experience a little bit of both. Rader Family Farms wrapped up its 3rd annual Sunflower Festival Sunday afternoon as it prepares for the fall season. Visitors strolled...
25newsnow.com
1 year later, Jelani Day’s mother still wants answers
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Almost one year later, Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Days’ disappearance and death remains a mystery. No one has been arrested, and it’s still labeled as a death investigation. His mother is fighting for answers, now starting a foundation in his honor.
25newsnow.com
No injuries reported after house fire in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - No one was hurt after a house fire broke out in a Peoria Heights basement. According to a release by the Peoria Heights Fire Department, firefighters were called around 1:45 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire on Hazard Avenue. While en route, police told first responders the basement of the structure was on fire and that everyone was out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced for machine gun possession
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in federal prison for possession of a machine gun. Don Young, Jr., 22, of Peoria, was indicted in December 2021. At his sentencing hearing, evidence was presented that on December 15, 2021, Peoria police officers were trying to arrest Young on an outstanding arrest warrant. Young fled on his bike and then on foot, leading police on a chase between houses on Ellis Avenue.
25newsnow.com
PPS teachers stage ‘silent protest’ about the status of contract talks
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools Board of Education was greeted by a silent protest at Monday night’s school board meeting. Teachers lined the back row of the auditorium displaying signs that said, “Working Without a Contract.”. Teachers are frustrated about the status of ongoing negotiations...
25newsnow.com
Divided city council agrees to pay $750K for Downtown Bloomington ‘Streetscape’ plan
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - On a 5-4 vote, the Bloomington City Council Monday night signed off on an agreement to pay an engineering firm $750,000 for a Downtown Bloomington revitalization plan. It’s called a Streetscape design as 25 News Now reported in late July and may lead to an...
25newsnow.com
Gas price average continues fall, says AAA and GasBuddy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas in Peoria has fallen 2.3 cents in the last week - to an average of $3.93 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. Prices in the River City are now 72.6 cents per gallon lower than a...
Comments / 0