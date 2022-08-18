PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect was arrested after Peoria police chased him to the Civic Center and arrested him after attempting to flee. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun. They identified the man as Cody T. Poore, 32, who drove off at a high rate of speed onto Madison Street. Officers saw Poore jump a curb, drive into the Civic Center lot near the Memorial area of City Hall, and crash into the glass doors near Exhibit Hall A, damaging two of them. Officers then saw Poore exit the vehicle and try to flee, but was soon apprehended by officers near the City Hall parking lot.

