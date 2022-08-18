Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
westkentuckystar.com
Four Graves County suspects arrested in Paducah moped thefts
Four people were arrested in Graves County in connection with alleged moped thefts in Paducah. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office were alerted to the presence of an alleged stolen moped at a Kingston Road address in the Water Valley area, last Sunday. They located the moped that was reported stolen from Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com
Separate traffic stops on Old Mayfield Road end in drug arrests
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a pair of traffic stops Friday on Old Mayfield Road near Bleich Road ended with two similar drug arrests. Around 1:30pm a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jesse A. Hammonds of Mayfield and allegedly found a quantity of crystal meth and other drug-related items.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man arrested for bicycle theft
A Metropolis man was arrested last week for stealing a bicycle from the library. Metropolis Police said they arrested 26-year-old Michael S West for felony theft following an investigation into the theft of a bicycle from the library. Police said they victim had parked the bike and went inside only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash
A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
westkentuckystar.com
Baptist Health Paducah names Kentucky native president
Baptist Health Paducah has named a Kentucky native to be their next president. On October 10th, Kenny Boyd will assume the role of president for Baptist Health Paducah. Boyd will take over from Matt Bailey, who has been acting in an interim role since Chris Roty left Paducah to take the reigns of Baptist Health Lexington. Bailey will assist with the transition through October 28th.
westkentuckystar.com
Small quake detected in Cape Girardeau this morning
A small earthquake occurred overnight that was indicated to be centered in the city of Cape Girardeau on the Missouri/Illinois border. The USGS seismograph at the University of Memphis registered a 2.0 tremor at about 1:50 am Monday. It was located 2.6 miles west of downtown Cape Girardeau near the West Park Mall area.
westkentuckystar.com
Paving near Southwest Elementary in Calloway County Monday
On Monday, paving is planned in the turn lane for Southwest Elementary School in Calloway County. Delays are possible during the work. The work zone is expected to remain active for about two more weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
westkentuckystar.com
Rail crossing work closes section of Industrial Parkway in Calvert City
A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City starting today. Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc., Calvert City facility to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing. This extended closure of is west of the KY 95/Main Street intersection.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's CSI acquired by private investment firms
Paducah-based Computer Services Incorporated announced Monday that they have been acquired by a pair of private investment firms. The deal, valued at about $1.6 billion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. In an all-cash deal, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners will pay $58 a share for CSI. Centerbridge, like CSI, is in the financial services sector.
Comments / 0