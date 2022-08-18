Baptist Health Paducah has named a Kentucky native to be their next president. On October 10th, Kenny Boyd will assume the role of president for Baptist Health Paducah. Boyd will take over from Matt Bailey, who has been acting in an interim role since Chris Roty left Paducah to take the reigns of Baptist Health Lexington. Bailey will assist with the transition through October 28th.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO