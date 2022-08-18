ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
WebMD

U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
People

Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
consultant360.com

COVID-19 Roundup: Variant Component in Boosters, Damage to Cardiac Muscle, Hypertension Risk

FDA Recommends Inclusion of Omicron BA.4/5 Component for COVID-19 Booster Doses1. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened to consider if there was a need to modify the current vaccine strain composition of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses for the upcoming 2022 fall and winter seasons.
PUBLIC HEALTH

