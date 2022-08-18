Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
RELATED PEOPLE
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
WebMD
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
FDA says 3 negative rapid tests needed for asymptomatic Covid cases
The Food and Drug Administration now recommends that people who have been exposed to the coronavirus should have three negative at-home tests, even if they don’t have symptoms. The FDA made the change Thursday based on evidence that people with an omicron infection — but who are asymptomatic —...
The U.K. approved omicron-specific booster shots. They're coming to the U.S. soon
In the U.S., officials have asked vaccine makers to target BA.5, rather than the original omicron strain. That has delayed the boosters' development — but officials hope they will be more effective.
What is Melioidosis? CDC Warns Of Fatal Dangers Of Rare Bacteria Disease
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Wednesday about a rare but serious disease called Melioidosis that has been detected in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi. According to the agency, Melioidosis can develop when a person comes in contact with a bacteria known as B.pseudomallei. The...
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
consultant360.com
COVID-19 Roundup: Variant Component in Boosters, Damage to Cardiac Muscle, Hypertension Risk
FDA Recommends Inclusion of Omicron BA.4/5 Component for COVID-19 Booster Doses1. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened to consider if there was a need to modify the current vaccine strain composition of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses for the upcoming 2022 fall and winter seasons.
Comments / 0