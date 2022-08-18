Read full article on original website
Lane closures scheduled for Queen Isabella Causeway
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation has announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. TxDOT’s media release said the inspection will require a temporary lane closure which is set for Aug. 24. To minimize interruptions to traffic flow, TxDOT maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for […]
11 of the Best Family-Friendly Resorts in South Padre Island
Located in south Texas, South Padre Island sits in the Gulf of Mexico, a barrier island that is renowned for its subtropical climate, wavy ocean views, and sun-drenched sandy beaches. It’s the perfect family getaway destination, dotted with affordable resorts and kid-to-adult-friendly activities. Everyone wants a worry-free holiday lazing...
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
Campirano: The Port of Brownsville is taking its next great stride towards a new era
On behalf of the Port of Brownsville, thank you for your interest in the Rio Grande Valley’s port for the region. Since its establishment in 1936, our communities have trusted the port to bring global trade opportunities for businesses and provide good-paying jobs. While the port has developed leaps...
Tropical disturbance could bring more rain to the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 60% over the next 24-48 hours. Our forecast shows the low moving […]
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
Over 20 dogs put down at PVAS due to overcrowding
Palm Valley Animal Society said their shelters are overcrowded, forcing them to put down more than 20 dogs in the last week. “We have had to make some really, really tough decisions this week to try to make space for other dogs,” PVAS director Faith Wright said. “It's been a really tough week, the staff have been really strong - but it's also been really hard on all of us.
Federal Charges Filed Against Valley Resident Previously Charged In Musicians’ Drug Death
A Valley resident charged in connection with the drug death of a Brownsville banda musician is now facing separate federal charges following a U.S. Marshal’s raid on his home in Weslaco. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, the raid turned up drugs and firearms, prompting...
Narcotic search warrant leads to four arrests
Four people are in jail following a search that occurred in Elsa Saturday. The Elsa Police Department teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotic search warrant on west Edinburg Avenue, accoding to the news release. Justin Lee Cantu, 31, from...
Without an end in sight￼
Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
San Benito police: Juvenile student in custody following threat on Instagram
A San Benito student is in custody after he's accused of making a threat on Instagram, police say. Officers with the San Benito Police Department were contacted Thursday morning by San Benito Consolidated Independent School District police after a student at Berta Cabaza Middle School approached school staff to tell them a student in a group chat threatened to conduct the shooting, according to a news release.
Pallets of hand sanitizer burn at Brownsville warehouse
A warehouse in Brownsville created an unusual kind of fire Friday as crews battled a blaze there. The Brownsville fire and police departments responded to the fire at a warehouse located on the 1300 block of Cheers St. The warehouse was used to store crates of hand sanitizer. “This is...
San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school. According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School. San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about […]
BPD: Woman accused of stealing purse at Walmart
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a woman who they say stole a purse from a shopping cart. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Walmart located at 2421 Boca Chica Blvd. in Brownsville. Police say a store security camera captured the woman grabbing a purse from a shopping cart […]
Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case. Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in […]
Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest. The sheriff’s media release said a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Aug. 17 on FM 802 by Sunrise Mall. Deputies identified the driver as Eduardo Hernandez Romero. During the roadside investigation, deputies noticed Romero’s demeanor had changed […]
HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
7th person charged in Brownsville kidnapping
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported a seventh suspect was identified and arrested in an aggravated kidnapping. A media release from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call on Avenida Katarina in Brownsville on July 3. When deputies arrived they spoke with a witness who said the victim was […]
‘Mastermind’ behind Brownsville kidnapping arrested, again
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over a month after seven people participated in a kidnapping, a man accused of coordinating the crime was arrested again on new charges. On July 3, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to Avenida Katrina in Brownsville in reference to an aggravated kidnapping. According to law enforcement, a witness stated a […]
