With Texas’ public school ratings improving dramatically this year it seems like the privatization of those schools through vouchers would be a bad idea. According to a report released by the Texas Education Agency on Monday, only a small percentage (6.7%) of the state’s 8,451 campuses received a grade below a C. Almost 30% of the campuses received an A rating while nearly half of all campuses (46.1%) received a B. That means that if Texas public schools were on an A-B honor roll, nearly three-fourths of them (74%) would qualify. Only 19% received a C rating while just 6.7% were “not rated” for receiving a rating lower than a C.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO