Who’s Accountable For Gun Violence?
Only since 2015, when Gov. Greg Abbott took office, there were 229 mass shootings in Texas, amounting to 1,348 victims, of which 387 were killed. Makenna Lee Elrod, Elsa Livera Mendoza Marquez, Layla Salazar, Maria Flores, Maranda Mathis, Nevaeh Bravo, Kameron Karltess Brown, Jose Manuel Flores Jr., Xavier Lopez, Rojelio Torres, Eliahna A. Torres, Eliahna “Ellie” Amyah Garcia, Julianna Carr, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, Jackie Cazares, Rhogena Nicholas, Uziyah Garcia, Decarlo Washington, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, Jailah Nicole Silguero, Irma Garcia…
Big Lie Believers Harass Texas Election Administrators
Political extremists, more commonly from the far-right, have been emboldened by the “Big Lie,” and are sowing the seeds of violence, threatening Texas election administrators and their children. Harassment over election fraud has been hitting hard in most of the counties in the state. On August 11, a...
Sen. Cruz’s Pledge To Monitor Storm In Dallas Evokes A Storm Of ‘Cancun Ted’ Ridicule
Sen. Ted Cruz pledged in a tweet on Monday that he and his team are “continuing to monitor the storm in Dallas.” The statement generated immediate backlash from critics who asked, “Monitor from where? Cancun,” a reference to Cruz’s now-infamous escape to Cancun while the rest of Texas froze during the 2021 winter storm.
O’Rourke Fights Back Against Abbott Megadonor’s Defamation Lawsuit
Remember last year when Gov. Greg Abbott’s biggest donor sued gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for defamation, slander, and libel? Well, that’s still going on. The legal fight has moved into a state appeals court, where O’Rourke is seeking to dismiss Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit or remove the case from the energy executive’s county of choice.
Abbott’s Operation Lone Star Targets Latino Residents In Border Counties.
Local drivers in Latino-heavy border counties are being pulled over more by officers searching for smugglers and people who’ve slipped across the border since the start of Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is Gov. Greg Abbott’s attempt to thwart illegal immigration in search of improving his popularity during this election year. Nevertheless, Abbott’s electoral strategy has filled some border counties with state highway troopers. According to an analysis of NBC News and Texas DPS, the increase of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers has provoked an increase in citations of drivers in Latino-majority counties.
Abbott Blames Inflation On Biden, But Texas Cities Have It Worse
Texas Republicans love to blame President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession, but when it comes to tending to their own backyard they seem to ignore that the Lone Star State’s cities have the worst inflation rates in the country. Government figures show inflation is 10.2%...
Texas Abortion Laws Not Yet Tough Enough, Says Advocacy Group
The anti-reproductive rights group Texas Right to Life is not satisfied with the 2021 Heartbeat Act, which created a vigilante-style enforcement mechanism empowering any individual in the U.S. to sue anyone who assists in an abortion in Texas. According to Axios, the organization wants to make the law, which doesn’t...
Getting The Vote Out In Some Unexpected Ways
The 2022 midterm elections are a big deal, and some organizations are trying to increase civic participation in big ways. This week, the NBA announced that it would not hold any games on Election Day, November 8. Instead, all 30 teams will play on Monday, November 7 in a Civic Engagement-themed night. In previous years, the NBA held regularly scheduled games on Election Day, anywhere from four to eight contests since 2014, according to NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster.
Texas In 49th Place When It Comes To Teacher Benefits
In the midst of a teacher exodus crisis, retired Texas teachers are still optimistic about their chances of securing the first increase in their monthly pension checks in a decade. Fueling their spirits is the shape of Texas’s largest teacher pension fund. According to The Houston Chronicle, the fund’s executive...
Congressional Candidate Monica De La Cruz Disparaged COVID-19 Aid Despite Taking Thousands Of Dollars For Her Businesses
Monica De La Cruz, a firebrand Republican running in a fiercely competitive South Texas race, received thousands of dollars for personal business interests from federal COVID relief programs despite disparaging federal assistance programs as harmful to the U.S. economy. She’s the latest to join the growing list of Republican candidates...
Abbott’s Solution To Gun Violence? Chuck Norris
Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday rolled out their solution to school shootings: Chuck Norris. But Walker, Texas Ranger won’t be kicking butt and taking names. He’s recording public service announcements to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA...
Texans Support Legalization Of Pot
55% of Texans strongly support the recreational use of marihuana and 72% strongly support the medical use of that drug to treat or to help to treat illnesses. This is according to a new poll made by UT Tyler and Dallas Morning News. In Texas, possession of marihuana is at...
Texas AG Race In A Dead Heat
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke may grab all the headlines, but a new poll shows that the fight for Texas Attorney General might be the best bet for a Democratic win this November. A new poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler...
Right Wing Harassment Of Election Officials Rising In Texas
The constant lies about election fraud are having real consequences on the people who administer elections in Texas. Right wing harassment against volunteers and administrators is escalating as the midterms draw near. The most recent case is that of Anissa Herrera, elections administrator for Gillespie County since 2019. She experienced...
Should Texas Be Considering Vouchers In The Light Of Public School Improvement?
With Texas’ public school ratings improving dramatically this year it seems like the privatization of those schools through vouchers would be a bad idea. According to a report released by the Texas Education Agency on Monday, only a small percentage (6.7%) of the state’s 8,451 campuses received a grade below a C. Almost 30% of the campuses received an A rating while nearly half of all campuses (46.1%) received a B. That means that if Texas public schools were on an A-B honor roll, nearly three-fourths of them (74%) would qualify. Only 19% received a C rating while just 6.7% were “not rated” for receiving a rating lower than a C.
Texas Republicans Again Taking Credit For Projects They Opposed
Republicans in Texas are proud to stand and announce local grants from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The problem is they all voted against it. All of them. For the second time in two weeks, Houston scored a big grant from the Department of Transportation, and for the second time in two weeks, Republicans were quick to show up for the ribbon cutting. The back-to-back $21 million announcements, first for the Telephone Road Main Street Redevelopment project and then for 20 new electric buses, were celebrated by local Houston officials, even Republicans who opposed the projects.
Texas’ Families Leave The State Thanks To Lack Of Developmental Disabilities Services
Texas’ has around 500,000 residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. However, the state has the capacity to serve barely a fifth of those individuals, according to a Houston Chronicle investigation. Those who wish to get treated are added to a never-ending waitlist that has been growing for years...
Will Liz Cheney Battle Trump In U.S Presidency Run?
JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 17 (Reuters) – U.S. Republican Representative Liz Cheney vowed to do all she could to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and said she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president herself, after she lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
Trump To Hold Fundraising Event For AG Ken Paxton At His Golf Club
Former President Donald J. Trump will host a fundraiser event for the re-election campaign of AG Ken Paxton. The event will be held on September 1 at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, according to a report from the Washington Examiner. “General Paxton is honored that President Trump is...
Republican-controlled Legislature Hurts Efforts To Make Texas Schools Safer
While students are in a back-to-school frenzy, superintendents from Northside and Judson ISD are in a turmoil of their own: the state has failed to help them do anything to prevent tragedies like the Uvalde elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. In the wake of...
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
