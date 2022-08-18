Read full article on original website
Related
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
natureworldnews.com
Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation
A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
Dogs' eyes well up with tears when they reunite with their owners, researchers say
Dogs reuniting with their owners after five to seven hours of separation produced larger tear volumes than if they were alone, the study said.
PETS・
Comments / 0