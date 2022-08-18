Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
cw39.com
Man shot at Dominos restaurant in Sugar Land, police said
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police said a man was shot at a Dominos restaurant Thursday night. It happened around 11:25 p.m. at 11920 Dairy Ashford Road near West Airport Boulevard. At least one person was shot multiple times, and Sugar Land police said it’s not clear if the...
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says
Police said 50-year-old suspect Holman Hernandez is now in custody after the girl was located safely.
Houston Woman Says She Was Poisoned Outside Popular Venue
The substance used to poison the woman is still uncertain, but authorities theorize that this was all some sort of elaborate kidnapping attempt. Dawn now hopes to obtain footage of the parking lot and file a police report.
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Click2Houston.com
Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday. Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
50-Year-Old Kiet Ton Dead In Motor Vehicle Accident In Sugar Land (Sugar Land, TX)
Official reports state that a man has died and several others were injured in a motor vehicle crash in Sugar Land, sometime on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred at around 8 PM on Highway 6 and US-90.
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alley
Dionate D. Banks, a 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and is now wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred outside the Bowlero Bowling Alley on August 14, 2022 that resulted in the death of Gregory Shead.
KSAT 12
Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston
HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
houstoncitybook.com
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
Houston teen shot while leaving store, may be paralyzed for life: Report
A Houston teen may be paralyzed for life after getting shot in the back while leaving a convenience store, news outlets reported.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
fox26houston.com
RAIN RELIEF: Strong, severe thunderstorms possible Thursday in Houston area
HOUSTON - The hot and dry August like pattern is changing for Houston as we move into the end of the workweek. Thursday will still be warm, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Southeast Texas during the afternoon and evening. A weak front will crawl into the...
fox26houston.com
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
