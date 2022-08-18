ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot at Dominos restaurant in Sugar Land, police said

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police said a man was shot at a Dominos restaurant Thursday night. It happened around 11:25 p.m. at 11920 Dairy Ashford Road near West Airport Boulevard. At least one person was shot multiple times, and Sugar Land police said it’s not clear if the...
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston

HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX

