Military

Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

US, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years Monday as they heighten their defense posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat. The drills could draw an angry response from North Korea, which has dialed up its weapons...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

B-52s flying bomber task force missions over Europe

At least two American B-52H Stratofortress bombers are deployed to RAF Fairford, England, for another rotation through Europe as the Russo-Ukrainian war hits the six-month mark. The bombers arrived Aug. 18 from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, the Air Force said in a release the same day. This is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Record 1,295 migrants cross English Channel on small boats in a day

The number of migrants reaching Britain on small boats has hit a new record of 1,295 in a single day.They crossed the English Channel in a total of 27 boats on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said.Numbers have continued to rise despite the Royal Navy being handed “primacy” for the response at sea, the announcement of the Rwanda deal and unfulfilled threats to force boats back into French waters.The Home Office has pursued a policy of “deterrents” aiming to reduce crossings, with Priti Patel pledging that she would make the route “unviable” in August 2020.But numbers have continued to...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Koreans adopted by Danish parents decades ago have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate their adoptions, which they say were marred by widespread practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul has up to four months to decide whether to accept the application collectively filed Tuesday by the 53 adoptees. If it does, that could possibly trigger the most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions in the country, which has never fully reconciled the child export frenzy engineered by past military governments that ruled from the 1960s to ’80s. The application cites a broad range of grievances emphasizing how scores of children were carelessly or unnecessarily removed from their families amid loose government monitoring and a lack of due diligence. Perhaps more crucially, the country’s special laws aimed at promoting adoptions practically allowed profit-driven agencies to manipulate records and bypass proper child relinquishment.
ASIA
MilitaryTimes

V Corps troops win Army Europe and Africa’s ‘Best Squad’ competition

Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment representing V Corps claimed the title of “Best Squad” Aug. 12 following this year’s competition for soldiers within U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The 96-hour competition tests “squad members’ physical strength, mental resilience and tactical and technical proficiencies in order to advance...
MILITARY
AFP

New silo collapse in blast-ravaged Beirut port: AFP

Eight more grain silos at Beirut port toppled Tuesday, succumbing to damage from a devastating 2020 explosion in the third such collapse in a month, AFP correspondents reported. A cloud of dust rose over the port after the collapse, which brought down the last of the northern block of silos that was more heavily damaged in the blast and where a fire had been burning since last month.
MIDDLE EAST
MilitaryTimes

Marines, sailors ate all of Greek town’s eggs, meat on port visit

A Greek town was left scrambled after Marines ate all of the city’s eggs and meat and overindulged on tattoos during a recent training exercise visit with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marines and sailors visiting the northeastern military port city of Alexandroupoli, Greece, put their appetites to work...
MILITARY

