Elden Ring has sold more than 16.6 million copies

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Not long ago, merely suggesting that FromSoftware could release the bestselling game of 2022 would be laughable. Well, it’s happening, as Elden Ring has set another sales milestone.

As reported by Gamebiz, Elden Ring has now sold over 16.6 million units worldwide (Thanks, Gematsu). Those numbers include digital and physical copies, but it’s a staggering feat nonetheless. Though not surprising, the game recently surpassed 13 million in sales. Elden Ring outperformed heavy hitters like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. I’m starting to think this game is popular or something!

That momentum probably won’t slow down anytime soon. Elden Ring is still receiving regular updates, some of which completely retool certain key questlines.

As for Elden Ring‘s future, we don’t know when an expansion might drop. FromSoftware typically releases significant content updates one year after a title’s release, which happened with Bloodborne‘s The Old Hunters addon and The Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls 3. The studio has almost finished another project, though it’s probably something new entirely.

Part of what’s driving Elden Ring‘s ongoing success is the community’s absurd challenges — for example, using a piano to finish the game or creating VR mods.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

