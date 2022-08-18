ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fans react as Meghan Markle drops first episode of Archetypes podcast: ‘Relaxed, articulate and insightful’

Meghan Markle has released the first episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.The Duchess of Sussex dropped the first episode of her new podcast series on Tuesday (23 August). In the premiere episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition”, Markle was joined by recently retired tennis champion, Serena Williams.Throughout the episode, the longtime friends discussed motherhood, pregnancies, and the stereotypes that try to hold women back. The pair also spoke about the double standards women face when they are labelled as “ambitious,” and how this has affected each of their lives.Since the episode was dropped earlier today, fans on social media...
Deadline

TIFF Industry Selects Section Includes Steve Buscemi’s ‘The Listener’, Bill Pohlad’s ‘Dreamin’ Wild’; Jason Reitman’s Live Read Returns

Th 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival has selected its Industry Selects, a section of ten audience friendly films up for global acquisition. In addition it was announced that Jason Reitman’s Live Read is returning to the Festival for an all-star event featuring a surprise cast; the filmmaker presenting a surprise screenplay in honor of his late father, Ivan Reitman. “We’ve worked to build a selection that will appeal to buyers as well as audiences,’’ said Norm Wilner, Programmer, Digital Releasing and Industry Selects. “We aim to celebrate new voices and showcase international talent, in line with the Festival’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Katrina Babies’ Review: HBO Doc Is a Devastating Study of Ongoing Trauma

When the water rushed into New Orleans, breaching the levees, residents say it sounded like an explosion. A boom, and then a bang. The noise came late in the night, hours after the city imposed a curfew for those who hadn’t evacuated. Silence followed the burst, an eerie inauguration for the incoming flood. Nearly everyone interviewed in Edward Buckles Jr.’s deeply affecting and sad HBO documentary Katrina Babies remembers the water — the menacing way it engulfed the streets and crept up the sides of homes, forcing people to seek shelter in attics and roofs. Recalling the details of those...

