Read full article on original website
Related
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Fans react as Meghan Markle drops first episode of Archetypes podcast: ‘Relaxed, articulate and insightful’
Meghan Markle has released the first episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.The Duchess of Sussex dropped the first episode of her new podcast series on Tuesday (23 August). In the premiere episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition”, Markle was joined by recently retired tennis champion, Serena Williams.Throughout the episode, the longtime friends discussed motherhood, pregnancies, and the stereotypes that try to hold women back. The pair also spoke about the double standards women face when they are labelled as “ambitious,” and how this has affected each of their lives.Since the episode was dropped earlier today, fans on social media...
TIFF Industry Selects Section Includes Steve Buscemi’s ‘The Listener’, Bill Pohlad’s ‘Dreamin’ Wild’; Jason Reitman’s Live Read Returns
Th 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival has selected its Industry Selects, a section of ten audience friendly films up for global acquisition. In addition it was announced that Jason Reitman’s Live Read is returning to the Festival for an all-star event featuring a surprise cast; the filmmaker presenting a surprise screenplay in honor of his late father, Ivan Reitman. “We’ve worked to build a selection that will appeal to buyers as well as audiences,’’ said Norm Wilner, Programmer, Digital Releasing and Industry Selects. “We aim to celebrate new voices and showcase international talent, in line with the Festival’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Katrina Babies’ Review: HBO Doc Is a Devastating Study of Ongoing Trauma
When the water rushed into New Orleans, breaching the levees, residents say it sounded like an explosion. A boom, and then a bang. The noise came late in the night, hours after the city imposed a curfew for those who hadn’t evacuated. Silence followed the burst, an eerie inauguration for the incoming flood. Nearly everyone interviewed in Edward Buckles Jr.’s deeply affecting and sad HBO documentary Katrina Babies remembers the water — the menacing way it engulfed the streets and crept up the sides of homes, forcing people to seek shelter in attics and roofs. Recalling the details of those...
Comments / 0